Long-term forecast for summer | Info

Meteorological service Severe Weather Europe has published a forecast for the summer.

Summer is slowly approaching us. About a month and a half before the end of spring, the meteorological service Severe Weather Europe published the first long-term forecast for the summer. In the summer forecast, when it comes to Europe, this service focused on the two main and most used models – ECMVF and CFSv2.

ECMVF model

The ECMVF model predicts warmer than normal weather over most of the continent. But the exception is the northeast, which will be under the influence of colder air. The ECMVF model predicts summer temperatures above average (between 0.5 and 1 degree Celsius higher).

When it comes to precipitation, mostly drier periods are predicted in central and northern Europe. However, wetter conditions are expected in the southern and central parts of the continent, indicating that these areas could expect a more active storm season.

CFSv2 model

This model also predicts above average temperatures across Europe during the summer. A stronger thermal anomaly is predicted towards the northern regions, which will be under the influence of the high air pressure zone.

In terms of precipitation, this model predicts mostly wetter summer conditions across Europe. “This is also a sign of a potentially stronger storm season. Drier conditions are forecast in the north thanks to the influence of high pressure,” writes Severe Weather Europe.

