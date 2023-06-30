Home » Long-term forecast July 2023 | weather forecast
World

by admin
RHMZ published a long-term forecast for July.

Source: MONDO/U.Arsić

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute of Serbia published on its website the long-term forecast for the month of July. As can be seen on the graph, less rain is expected than in June.

Daily maximum temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees are expected in Belgrade in July throughout the month, and possible rain, which may be accompanied by thunder, is predicted for 14 days in July. The forecast for Novi Sad, Kragujevac and Niš is similar.

When it comes to the mountains, in Zlatibor for most of July the temperature will be higher than 20 degrees, while the forecast for Kopaonik is slightly cooler weather, with more rainy days accompanied by thunderstorms.

In the RHMZ note, it is stated that this forecast is indicative and that it is preferable to use it together with the forecast for five days in advance.

