When, practically a year ago, the so-called “special operation” began in Ukraine, Russian intelligence had foreseen weeks if not days for the conclusion of military activities. A blitzkrieg that would have guaranteed control of the territory and the establishment of a new pro-Russian government. Things didn’t quite turn out like that. These days the head of Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin spoke of at least a year or two for the conquest of Donbass alone.