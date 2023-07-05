Longjiao San and “Yu Gu Yao” Collaborate: Introducing the Joint Gift Box for Centuries-Old Throat Health

Title: Longjiao San and “Yu Gu Yao” Collaborate to Launch Joint Gift Box, Protecting Throat Health with Century-Old Love

Subtitle: Oriental fantasy drama “Jade Bone” breaks records, prompting Longjiao San to partner with “Yu Gu Yao” for a special gift box

Longjiao San, a renowned throat-protecting brand with a history spanning over a century, has joined forces with the hit oriental fantasy romantic drama “Jade Bone” to launch a special joint gift box. Inspired by the popular drama, the gift box not only features Longjiao San’s voiceless and nourishing “Yugu Shengyuan” throat health product, but also includes carefully designed drama peripheral items based on the plot of “Yu Gu Yao.” As a brand rooted in the mission of protection and healing, Longjiao San aims to offer its users the power of centuries-old herbal throat remedies. The gift box is currently available on the Tmall Longjiaosan flagship store.

The much-anticipated “Jade Bone” drama, exclusively broadcast on Tencent Video, achieved remarkable success within days of its release. On its first day, the drama surpassed 27,000 views, setting a new record as the fastest drama to reach this milestone on Tencent Video in 2023. The story revolves around the enduring bond between Shi Ying (played by Xiao Zhan) and Zhu Yan (played by Ren Min), forged by the grace of a flower. Together, they navigate challenges, protect the public, and uphold righteousness. Longjiao San identified with the drama’s theme of safeguarding the common people and conveying the “voice” of love, leading to the collaboration with “Yu Gu Yao.”

The limited edition gift box captures the essence of “Yu Gu Yao” through its design, featuring a depiction of the nine-yi priest, Shi Ying, perched on a tree with closed eyes. Princess Zhu Yan, elegant and intelligent, is shown dressed in red, holding a jade umbrella, and gazing up at her master. These iconic scenes have sparked enthusiastic discussions among drama fans.

Inside the joint gift box, recipients can find the Ryukakusan X999 Qingrun Granular Candy, along with drama peripheral products inspired by key plot points. The Ryukakusan granule sugar series is a refreshing treat developed from Ryukakusan’s classic OTC product, free water granules. Available in cool mint and sweet white peach flavors, these granules incorporate a variety of natural herbal ingredients and contain 0 sugar, 0 pigments, and 0 preservatives. With no need to mix water, the candy melts in the mouth, offering a mild taste and no side effects. The individually packaged candies provide convenient relief from throat discomfort, safeguarding throat health anytime, anywhere.

Additionally, the gift box includes limited-edition drama peripherals, such as three-dimensional cards featuring famous scenes from “Yu Gu Yao,” intriguing refrigerator magnets, and time shadow glasses. These items allow fans to immerse themselves in the captivating world of the drama’s characters.

“Yu Gu Yao” is not just a popular summer drama on Tencent Video; it intertwines emotional and career storylines, exploring themes of love, family, country righteousness, and personal growth. The protagonists embody the spirit of guardianship, taking on the righteous mission to protect and serve the common people and all things. Similarly, Longjiao San has dedicated over 200 years to protecting throat health. Acting as the “first line of defense for health,” the brand has continually assisted the public in finding relief from throat troubles and maintaining a healthy throat.

In addition to the joint gift box, Longjiao San has engaged with fans of “Yu Gu Yao” across its official Weibo, WeChat, Xiaohongshu, and other platforms. Various activities related to the drama are being conducted, which can be accessed on the respective platforms for further details. This summer, Longjiao San invites everyone to appreciate the “sound” of “Yuguyao” while savoring the refreshingness it brings.

