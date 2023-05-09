Look at how these illustrations look – WHEN YOU OFFER CREATIVITY, IT COMES BACK TO YOU Info

Ivona Popović from Laćark near Sremska Mitrovica creates a beautiful and imaginative world of illustrations.

Source: SREMSK MITROVICA LIVES

Talented and creative people usually say that everyone has these two qualities innate in themselves, they just need to find them. Ivona Popović from Laćark near Sremska Mitrovica, who illustrates greeting cards, books, notebooks, billboards, mostly for children, told us that. Ivona is by profession a teacher at the Laćara school and says that she is always surrounded by children’s creativity and energy, which awakens in her the need to create. Until now, her illustrations adorned the books “Beboar Radosnica” and “Školovka”, and she also illustrated a board game “The Miraculous City of Sremska Mitrovica”, which can be found in the Tourist Organization of this city.

“Given that I am a teacher, that children’s world is somehow very close to me, and I like to illustrate children’s works and illustrations the most. I started with my children, when we used to play and when my daughter suggested that we play with some dolls, I said that I have a better idea, let’s make something. That’s how I started making greeting cards, and then I continued and started creating various other things, doing calligraphy and illustrating. In the end, I also made owl books”, said Ivona for Sremska Mitrovica živi.

Ivona says that she always carried paints and a pad with her, and she always liked to customize a corner for herself. That’s how she and her students decorated the classroom, which was declared the most beautiful in Serbia one year.

“I say that everyone has some creativity. So that ball has spun, and I think it’s going to keep going for quite a while and it’s going to go in the right direction. Working with children is the most beautiful thing. I think my job is the most beautiful, because whatever you do, whatever mood you are in when you enter the classroom and when those children greet you, they always greet you with a smile, you certainly enter their world. As a teacher, I try to get creativity out of them, but they also give back to you”, concluded Ivona.