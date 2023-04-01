EDITORIAL

I recently had the opportunity to visit the Vatican Museums where I appreciated the astonishing beauty and ability to communicate the faith with the power of art: just think of the paintings in the Sistine Chapel. But most of all, Caravaggio’s Deposition of Christ always strikes me: a scene that could describe the cruelty of death with extreme drama. The artist, on the other hand, manages to tell us that death has not won, and he does so with signs that could escape a distracted eye, because the reality of Jesus’ victory must not be imposed on man but must always leave room for his freedom.

Here then is the arm of Christ leaning, as if it were dead, but with the veins pulsating with blood and the hand with the fingers as a sign of victory pointing to the stone of the sepulcher in the corner that seems to come out of the picture. A detail which means: Jesus is alive and shows the cornerstone as the place where he can always be encountered. Thus the painter teaches us to look at life, history, the world, not stopping at the situations of death we encounter, but always looking for those signs of life that Christ places in history; he tells us that there is always a cornerstone on which to lean in order to start afresh, there is always the hand of Jesus that shows us where to look to find the way forward. This is Easter translated into the concreteness of our days.

In recent weeks we have seen the sudden closure of some US banks with market tensions rising in a short time. The specter of another possible financial and economic crisis is frightening at a time when the war in Ukraine shows no signs of stopping, other forgotten conflicts are wearing down peoples and entire countries, the recent earthquake in Syria and Turkey has left enormous damage and death behind of himself. We might be tempted to say that Christ died in vain, but the signs that Caravaggio immortalized in the Deposition are also valid today because the life of Jesus, his victory over death are always available to us. It is up to us to live with an attentive and trained eye to recognize the signs of his action and of his presence.

This number of World and Mission tells us many of these stories marked by one irreducible hope that comes from those veins of Christ pulsating with blood. So Happy Easter to you, dear friend of PIME, continue to accompany us missionaries in our commitment to proclaim and discover the signs of the Risen One in the world.