Lords of the Fallen arrives in October, gameplay reveal

Lords of the Fallen arrives in October, gameplay reveal

Plaion and CI Games today announced that the new dark fantasy action-RPG Lords of the Fallen will come on October 13th. Spiritual successor to the original 2014 title, the game will act as complete reboot for the franchise.

The announcement is accompanied by a trailer that finally reveals the gameplay of the game with the background of the beautiful Fear of the Dark degli Iron Maiden. Built on Unreal Engine 5 and featuring fast-paced combat and colossal boss battles, Lords of the Fallen It will see players travel through parallel worlds of the living and the dead in their quest to overthrow Adyr, the Demon God.

We leave you to the movie: good vision!

MX Video – Lords of the Fallen

