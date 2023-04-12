Home World Lorenzo Musetti about Novak Djokovic | Sport
World

Lorenzo Musetti about Novak Djokovic | Sport

by admin
Lorenzo Musetti about Novak Djokovic | Sport

Novak Djokovic plays against Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 16 in Monte Carlo.

Source: Profimedia/Jean Catuffe / DPPI

Novak Djokovic won his opponent in the round of 16 of the tournament in Monte Carlo. He will play against Lorenzo Musetti, who demolished compatriot Luka Nardi (6:0, 6:0). The match between the Serbian and Italian players is scheduled for Thursday as the third match on the main court and should not start before 3 pm.

Before that, Hubert Hurkač (Poland) and Janik Siner (Italy) will take the field and that duel starts at 11:00, after that Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) and Nikolas Jari (Chile) will play, and then Novak and Lorenzo. The last on that field will be Danil Medvedev (Russia) and Alexander Zverev (Germany). By the way, if Novak defeats Musetti in the quarterfinals, he will play against the better of the Hurkač-Siner duel.

Djokovic and Musetti have played three matches so far and the Serbian ace was better all three times. The memorable duel was played in 2021 at Roland Garros, and then the Italian won the first two sets, and then the Serbian raised his level of play, won the next two and then surrendered to him in the fifth set (6:7, 6:7, 6 :1, 6:0, 4:0).

Before this match, the Italian was angry because of certain questions from journalists who stated that “Novak has not played for a month and is still getting used to the surface.” He didn’t like that.

Of course, everyone needs time when changing surfaces, but we are talking about the world‘s number one tennis player. He started the season well, winning the Australian Open. Even if he was off the field for a month or more, it’s Novak. I have to get ready to play and beat the number one tennis player in the world, not a player who needs time to get ready for clay. I have to go out on the field with the right mentality, which is the mentality of a person who wants to get the best in the world. I hope to show a similar game as in the match with Nardi. Probably the most difficult match in the draw is waiting for me,” Museti is clear.

See also  Scotland, premier Sturgeon acquitted: she did not violate the rules

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

You may also like

Public discussion throughout the RS on the Law...

The Madrid cycle Sesión Vermú completes its interesting...

a woman to Terna, the Donnarumma case

Roger Waters seeks injunction to overturn censorship by...

Udinese market / After Zemura, Marino ready to...

Oil at year highs, Kurdish exports still blocked

Irma Serjanić changed her religion and accepted Orthodoxy...

Alon Bar: “Israel embraces Parini’s family, we are...

COMAU / More flexibility for Hycan electric vehicles...

United States, Trump: “I will run for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy