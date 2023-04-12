Novak Djokovic plays against Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 16 in Monte Carlo.

Source: Profimedia/Jean Catuffe / DPPI

Novak Djokovic won his opponent in the round of 16 of the tournament in Monte Carlo. He will play against Lorenzo Musetti, who demolished compatriot Luka Nardi (6:0, 6:0). The match between the Serbian and Italian players is scheduled for Thursday as the third match on the main court and should not start before 3 pm.

Before that, Hubert Hurkač (Poland) and Janik Siner (Italy) will take the field and that duel starts at 11:00, after that Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) and Nikolas Jari (Chile) will play, and then Novak and Lorenzo. The last on that field will be Danil Medvedev (Russia) and Alexander Zverev (Germany). By the way, if Novak defeats Musetti in the quarterfinals, he will play against the better of the Hurkač-Siner duel.

Djokovic and Musetti have played three matches so far and the Serbian ace was better all three times. The memorable duel was played in 2021 at Roland Garros, and then the Italian won the first two sets, and then the Serbian raised his level of play, won the next two and then surrendered to him in the fifth set (6:7, 6:7, 6 :1, 6:0, 4:0).

Before this match, the Italian was angry because of certain questions from journalists who stated that “Novak has not played for a month and is still getting used to the surface.” He didn’t like that.

“Of course, everyone needs time when changing surfaces, but we are talking about the world‘s number one tennis player. He started the season well, winning the Australian Open. Even if he was off the field for a month or more, it’s Novak. I have to get ready to play and beat the number one tennis player in the world, not a player who needs time to get ready for clay. I have to go out on the field with the right mentality, which is the mentality of a person who wants to get the best in the world. I hope to show a similar game as in the match with Nardi. Probably the most difficult match in the draw is waiting for me,” Museti is clear.

