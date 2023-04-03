Home World Loretta Goggi: is the variety coming back?
World

Loretta Goggi: is the variety coming back?

by admin
Loretta Goggi: is the variety coming back?

Not devoid of social interest, not devoid of a constitutive and essential political nature are the phenomena of custom. Gramsci lingered on the role of serial novels, Echo on Mike Bongiorno’s television quizzes.

For years the variety seems deceased. And attempts follow and overlap, sometimes crowned with success, to create or pursue other types of entertainment, other shows. But the classic show of the weekend, the quintessential show – the variety show – seems(should) not stand up to the challenge of the times, despite the efforts to bring it back.

Beyond the arithmetic of audience ratings in the strict sense, perhaps the happy combination of one woman show he traditional variety proposed by Loretta Goggi is not disappointing expectations. And I add: in the wake of Amadeus’ Sanremo Festival. Not, as has also been said, a Festival for young people, but a test of dialogue, comparison and “contamination” between generations. A “blessed spring”, therefore, that of the national Loretta, aimed at transmitting to the under 40 sensations, experiences, shreds of history, customs and culture of those who are older with the years. A sort of melee between the decades; between grandchildren and grandparents, between fathers, mothers and children. It was the meaning, for example, of Giorgio Panariello’s monologue. Also in the wake of Enrico Brignano’s shows.

See also  The US Department of State's East Asia Bureau commented on social media on the establishment of Taiwan's Taiwan Representative Office in Lithuania. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again warned the United States! _Zhao Li

You may also like

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: the results of the regional elections

Regionals: Friuli Venezia Giulia, polling stations open until...

Goblin Circus and Gonzalo Portugal finalists of Suberock...

One dead at a Morbid Angel concert due...

Conflict in the studio: “MILO ĐUKANOVIĆ WILL GO...

Who is the nationalist blogger Tatarsky and why...

Palermo, the sole director of Rap Caruso has...

Camilla steals Elizabeth II’s jewels: “I’m the next...

France, the convention on the “end of life”...

Bologna transfer market / “Arnautovic case? Already found...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy