Not devoid of social interest, not devoid of a constitutive and essential political nature are the phenomena of custom. Gramsci lingered on the role of serial novels, Echo on Mike Bongiorno’s television quizzes.

For years the variety seems deceased. And attempts follow and overlap, sometimes crowned with success, to create or pursue other types of entertainment, other shows. But the classic show of the weekend, the quintessential show – the variety show – seems(should) not stand up to the challenge of the times, despite the efforts to bring it back.

Beyond the arithmetic of audience ratings in the strict sense, perhaps the happy combination of one woman show he traditional variety proposed by Loretta Goggi is not disappointing expectations. And I add: in the wake of Amadeus’ Sanremo Festival. Not, as has also been said, a Festival for young people, but a test of dialogue, comparison and “contamination” between generations. A “blessed spring”, therefore, that of the national Loretta, aimed at transmitting to the under 40 sensations, experiences, shreds of history, customs and culture of those who are older with the years. A sort of melee between the decades; between grandchildren and grandparents, between fathers, mothers and children. It was the meaning, for example, of Giorgio Panariello’s monologue. Also in the wake of Enrico Brignano’s shows.

