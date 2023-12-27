Loretta Goggi: is variety show coming back?

The phenomena of custom are not devoid of social interest, nor devoid of a constitutive and essential political nature. Gramsci focused on the role of serial novels, Eco on Mike Bongiorno’s television quizzes.

For years the variety show seems dead. And attempts succeed one another and overlap, sometimes crowned with success, to create or pursue other types of entertainment, other shows. But the classic weekend show, the show par excellence – the variety show – does not seem to stand up to the challenge of the times, despite the efforts to revive it.

Beyond the arithmetic of audience ratings in the strict sense, perhaps the happy combination of one woman show and traditional variety proposed by Loretta Goggi is not disappointing expectations. And I add: in the wake of Amadeus’ Sanremo Festival. Not, as has been said, a Festival for young people, but rather a test of dialogue, comparison and “contamination” between generations. A “blessed spring”, therefore, that of the national Loretta, aimed at transmitting to the under 40s sensations, experiences, shreds of history, customs and culture of those who are older. A sort of melee between the decades; between grandchildren and grandparents, between fathers, mothers and children. It was the meaning, for example, of Giorgio Panariello’s monologue. Also in the wake of Enrico Brignano’s shows.

