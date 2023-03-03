Home World Lorin again at the Eurovision Song Contest | Entertainment
World

Lorin again at the Eurovision Song Contest | Entertainment

by admin
Lorin again at the Eurovision Song Contest | Entertainment

The singer Lorin, who won the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest in Azerbaijan, represents Sweden in the UK as well.

Source: YouTube/Melodifestivalen

Lorin then stood on the stage in black, baggy pants and a cape and performed a reduced choreography, which was then escorted by a single dancer on the stage.

Lorin returns to the competition 11 years later, this time with the song “Tattoo”, which already has millions of views and is already on the first place of the Eurosong bookmakers. She performed this song at the Swedish pageant, dressed in gold leggings and a top that revealed her brutal abs.

In the comments below the video, you can also read that the choreography is already ready for the Eurovision Song Contest, but also that “she was getting ready to look like the Kardashians”.

See what Lorin looks like now:


Lorin Tattoo
Source: YouTube/Melodiefestivalen

But also how the performances of our performers looked in the first and second semi-finals:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Udinese, rediscovering the real Thauvin to dream again...

DAILY HOROSCOPE: Cancer makes important decisions for the...

throwing stones, bottles and oranges at firefighters

Edoardo Franco won MasterChef 12

Atalanta-Udinese / Gasp finds Pasalic and Zapata again:...

nikola jokić mvp | Sport

Average exchange rate of the euro Friday, March...

Evita Andújar’s women on display at the “Raphael...

Udinese News | The ex Bertotto: “We need...

Sixth Palestinian killed in Aqbat Jabr refugee camp...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy