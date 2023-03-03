The singer Lorin, who won the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest in Azerbaijan, represents Sweden in the UK as well.

Lorin then stood on the stage in black, baggy pants and a cape and performed a reduced choreography, which was then escorted by a single dancer on the stage.

Lorin returns to the competition 11 years later, this time with the song “Tattoo”, which already has millions of views and is already on the first place of the Eurosong bookmakers. She performed this song at the Swedish pageant, dressed in gold leggings and a top that revealed her brutal abs.

In the comments below the video, you can also read that the choreography is already ready for the Eurovision Song Contest, but also that “she was getting ready to look like the Kardashians”.

