Loro Piana Unveils its Stunning 2024 Spring and Summer Women’s Collection

Loro Piana, the renowned luxury fashion brand, has unveiled its highly anticipated 2024 Spring and Summer Women’s Collection. The collection is centered around the concept of living in balance with nature and devotion to craftsmanship, aiming to create items that will last a lifetime.

The collection draws inspiration from Japanese-style clothing, highlighting fluidity and simplicity. It features trench coats in cashmere or quilted silk, tie-front collarless jackets, kimono-style jackets, and silhouette trousers. Printed long skirts add a touch of elegance to the collection. The cut of the garments is slender and simple, with the classic Spagna jacket shrunk to mini proportions. Knitted sweaters come in various styles, pairing well with narrow trousers, shorts, and small capes. Dresses and blouses in jacquard silk exude elegance, resembling cherry blossoms. The loose and soft silhouette creates a sense of space between the body and clothing, reflecting the Japanese concept of “between.”

The collection takes customers on a journey through different series. It starts with the Bamboo series, featuring gorgeous textures and calm tones, and ends with the Shibusa series, showcasing extraordinary craftsmanship. Earthy colors are vividly displayed in the collection. The Sakura series embodies elegance and layering, with smooth tailoring and linen fabrics. The Japanese character, or Kanji, series presents bold color-blocking prints.

Loro Piana experiments with a variety of luxurious fabrics, including cashmere, linen, velvet blends, worsted linen, and cotton and linen blends. The color palette includes sencha green, bamboo green, cream, ginger, spring mud, and sage, as well as deep tones like black, pottery pot color, and ink bottle color. A standout fabric this season is silk denim, which combines denim and silk in a technical combination. The collection also features the brand’s signature production technique, CashDenim®, which replaces cashmere with silk in the weft and weaves it with indigo cotton warp.

To complete the look, Loro Piana offers a range of accessories, including the Loom handbag, a double handle tote bag with a design reminiscent of cloth passing through a loom reel. The Ring bag, a round crossbody bag with a classic buckle design, is available in new sizes this season. The collection also includes a variety of flats, flip-flops, and sandals, along with hats and knitted beanies.

Additionally, Loro Piana has launched its first fashion jewelry collection, inspired by elements from the Extra Bag and Ring Handbag. The collection includes bracelets and necklaces adorned with metal and leather embellishments, offering timeless and easy-to-wear styles.

Moving on to the 2024 Spring and Summer Men’s Collection, Loro Piana continues to prioritize warmth and harmony. The collection explores the connection between Japanese culture and handicrafts, seeking a harmonious integration with the brand’s values. Soft cuts and a calm and elegant atmosphere define the men’s collection, with collarless trench coats, short jackets, and workwear-style denim. Voluminous jackets and trousers are balanced by compact and crisp quilted jackets and pullover shirts. Bermuda shorts add a modern touch to the collection.

Similar to the women’s collection, the men’s collection is organized into four series: Bamboo, Shibusa, Sakura, and Kanji. Classic tones like dark blue, light heather gray, navy blue, and gradient black are blended with elegant shades of cream, licorice, tapioca, and sencha green. Materials such as cashmere, cashmere linen, denim, pure cotton, and cotton and linen blends are used to create the garments.

The men’s collection also features a variety of accessories, including tennis shoes, loafers, round-toe slippers, sandals, and small leather goods. A small handbag made of black leather adds a touch of sophistication to the collection.

Loro Piana’s 2024 Spring and Summer Collections exemplify harmony between nature, craftsmanship, and fashion. The brand aims to inspire customers with their harmonious rhythms and new styles.

