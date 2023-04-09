The group will visit Málaga (April 23, Sala Trinchera), Madrid (April 25, La Riviera Room), Barcelona (April 26, Room 2 Razzmatazz), and Valencia (April 28, Rock City Room). Tickets are now available and can be purchased at the following link.

Los Amigos Invisibles is a Venezuelan band formed in 1991 with music that mixes elements of disco, acid jazz, funk, salsa and merengue, with various Latin rhythms. In 1996, at a New York record label, David Byrne (vocalist and founder of Talking Heads), the only copy that was of “A Typical and Autoctonal Venezuelan Dance Band”, the first album by Los Amigos Invisibles. A long-distance call, from Byrne to Los Amigos, changed the course of this group of young people who only dedicated themselves to making the music they liked in presentations around Venezuela. Subsequently, Los amigos have released 12 albums, have performed international concerts that have taken them to tour more than 70 countries and have two Latin Grammys.

Now they come to present “Cool Love”, an album full of danceable music with Afro roots. The production reflects, once again, the essence of the group: fun. As the members themselves have stated, it is necessary to de-stress in an increasingly hostile world. Supported by Gozadera Records, this is album number twelve by Los Amigos Invisibles, with thirteen songs and four interludes that invite you to enjoy yourself, to have a good time, as has been their premise since they were released three decades ago.

