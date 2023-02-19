The auxiliary bishop of The Angels, David O’Connell, known for his work advocating for migrants, the poor and victims of gun violence, was killed in a shooting. The reports Catholic news agency. According to the Catholic news agency, the prelate died of a gunshot wound to the chest which exploded around 1pm on Saturday 18 February in a home in Hacienda Heights, in the county of Los Angeles.

The 69-year-old bishop was found in pain and was pronounced dead at the scene, Kcal New reported. The investigation into what happened is still ongoing.