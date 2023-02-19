Home World Los Angeles, Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell killed by gunshot
by admin
The auxiliary bishop of The Angels, David O’Connell, known for his work advocating for migrants, the poor and victims of gun violence, was killed in a shooting. The reports Catholic news agency. According to the Catholic news agency, the prelate died of a gunshot wound to the chest which exploded around 1pm on Saturday 18 February in a home in Hacienda Heights, in the county of Los Angeles.

The 69-year-old bishop was found in pain and was pronounced dead at the scene, Kcal New reported. The investigation into what happened is still ongoing.

Archbishop José Gomez issued a statement, speaking of the death of O’Connell, who has been working in the Los Angeles area for 45 years, as a “sudden” death. “It is a shock and I have no words to express my sadness,” said the archbishop.

Facebook photo Bishop David G. O’Connell

