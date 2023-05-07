Los Angeles, Harry embraces Meghan and Archie: “You are my real family”

«Finally back home». The sigh of relief can be seen in the Sussexes’ faces. And even if there are no official statements, in the era of social media, posted images are worth more than an institutional message. And the first photo that Harry and Meghan posted on their website this morning is that of Archie – yesterday, May 6, was his birthday and his father was in London to be snubbed by the Windsors – which touches the portrait of what for them, evidently, the only true queen remains: Lady Diana.

Harry and Andrea, the two “outcasts” of the company, in the third row at the coronation: no one shakes their hand Emanuela Minucci 06 Maggio 2023



On the other hand, it is no mystery that Harry could not wait to return to California, to Montecito, to embrace Meghan and his firstborn Archie, and obviously the even younger Liliberth Diana who will turn 2 on June 4th.

The hit and run in London

In all of Harry’s journey to his hometown lasted about 28 hours, “it seemed that the soil of the United Kingdom was burning under his soles” the English tabloids headline today. Already at the beginning he had promised his family that he would return immediately after the ceremony – it is said in fact that he spade his father Carlo who would have invited him to stay for dinner – but when he saw how glacially the English welcomed him (who did not even spare the “boos” to the other “outcast”, Prince Andrew who was not by chance next to Harry, in the third row, inside Westminster Abbey), has speeded up the return operation even more. A veritable escape that allowed Harry to return to the United States in time for his son’s birthday after rushing home from his father’s coronation.

Among other things, and on social networks this detail has gone viral, in the church the hat of Princess Anna, sister of King Charles III, blocked the sight of her nephew, Prince Harry, throughout the ceremony. Who several times had to lean or lean to one side to avoid it and attend the historic ceremony in honor of his father.

Indeed, the Duke of Sussex arrived at Los Angeles International Airport at around 7.30pm local time – 3.30am in the UK. While Harry watched Charles be crowned king, Prince Archie spent the day with his mother, the Duchess of Sussex, at their US home. The ‘escort son left his father and other royals at Westminster Abbey in London at around 1.15pm. He then hopped into a blacked out electric BMW and was speeded 20 miles to Heathrow, arriving with a police convoy at around 2.05pm. The Duke was later immortalized tightening an order of service from his father’s coronation as he was escorted to the VIP Windsor Suite at Terminal 5.

But what matters is that Harry was home by dinnertime: and there are photographs of him leaving Los Angeles airport in a Range Rover by 7.30pm.