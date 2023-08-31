Los Bitchos, the records of my life (2023)

London’s Multi Continental Quartet The Bitches sat down with Sound world to chat about the six most important albums of his career backstage at the Romanian festival Electric Castle.

The Australian Serra Petale (guitar, percussion) and the Uruguayan Agustina Ruiz (keyboards, synths) talked about these albums that in some way helped to create the combo of instrumental and psychedelic sensations that the party band music of the moment offers.

The cosmopolitan character of London is reflected in its line-up -which is completed by the bassist and percussionist from Sweden Josefina Jonsson and the drummer Nic Crawshaw, the only local credit in the British capital- and in its sound, fun, traveling, punk and danceable to equal parts.

V.V.A.A. – “The Roots of Chicha” (2007)

Serra: It is a great influence for this band, it is a compilation of Peruvian cumbia. Mostly instrumental, but not all of it, there’s some screaming in there and it was a very powerful guide for Los Bitchos. The production is incredible, each song has that sadness and beauty that takes you to the situation in which they were recorded.

It sounds very natural…

Sierra: Exactly! Is incredible.

Agustina: It’s very nostalgic and in a very South American way.

Ramones – “End of the Century” (1980)

Agustina: I know it’s one of those albums that most people don’t like, for us it’s the best. Maybe because Phil Spector is producing and I don’t know, very bad things are said about the record, but I love it. It was always very important to me.

Serra: We all come from punk.

Augustine: Sure! Even though we make instrumental and psychedelic music, punk has a lot to do with us. In fact we scream at concerts, punk is the essence of our wild side.

Serra: Agustina showed me this record and I loved it, it’s my favorite Ramones, but… Dee Dee isn’t there, is she?

Agustina: No, the bass was recorded by someone else, which is not cool because Dee Dee is my all-time favorite Ramone.

Abba – “Gold Greatest Hits” (1992)

Serra: I had it on tape when I was a kid, it was a double cassette. They broke into my house and one of the tapes was playing in the stereo player that they took away, so I was left with only one, a traumatic memory. Total that I think that you can not be better than Abba in terms of composition, production, musicality, everything is simply magical. As soon as you listen to her music, you feel “something”. They are the soul of disco, of dance music, they are incredible. We went to see her show “Voyage”…

Agustina: Yeah, it was a little weird for me because I ended up throwing up with the strobe lights (Laughs).

Serra: But inside you had a good time! (laughs)

Eduardo Mateo – “Mateo only licks himself well” (1972)

Agustina: Eduardo Mateo is a Uruguayan singer, not so well known outside the country and this is a compilation album that represents him well. We liked him a lot and we started to make a song about him, “Yulelé”.

Agustina, do you function as a kind of South American music dealer for the rest of the band?

Augustine: I hope so!

Serra, did you listen to American music before you met Agustina?

Serra: Yes, but in a very American version, like Gloria Stefan or Gloria Trevi.

Agustina: and Natalia Oreiro!

Serra: Natalia Oreiro! (She blows a loud air kiss) Our Uruguayan queen! But yeah, basically this is what she got to Australia when she lived there. Luckily Agustina and other Latino friends opened me up to a new world of music.

How good is curiosity about music from everywhere, right?

Serra: Sure, it’s incredible what is done in each country with music. And now more than ever since we can actually have access to it.

Cocteau Twins – “Heaven or Las Vegas” (1990)

Serra: The guitar chorus sound is all I ever wanted to play, it’s like (funny emulates the sound), it sounds like ghosts of summer. Anything to do with that sound and the Cocteau Twins in general is the most emotional music I personally have ever

I heard, the sound of the guitars and the voice of Elisabeth Fraser are incredibly moving. Going back in time I had that clear vision: “I want to play with the sound of that guitar”, and here we are.

The Beatles – “Rubber Soul” (1965)

Agustina: Basically one of the most wonderful albums ever made. I’m not sure if he influenced the band that much, but I just love him (laughs).

Serra: We can say that those two writing guys were pretty good (laughs), just like us! (more laughter; they tempt each other)

Agustina: Well, could I be McCartney and you Lennon?

Serra: I wish I were Lennon (laughs)

