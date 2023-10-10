Los Deltonos se suman al festival de Riko Soinuak 2023

The Cantabrian band The Deltons replaces La Banda Trapera del Río in the fifth edition of the festival City Sounds which will take place on October 20 and 21 in the Herriko plaza in Barakaldo, with free admission. Friday the 20th will lead the program Def With Twoon the 30th anniversary of the film Acción Mutante (Álex de la Iglesia, 1993) and the simultaneous publication of his album “Weapons for the people”. The poster will be completed by their own The Deltons con Lorraine y PainApple, best band from Barakaldo and best band in Basque, respectively. The event on Saturday the 21st will have the band from Granada as the headliner 091, which celebrated its 40th anniversary last year. He will accompany you Eva Martin y Deñewinners of the Equality Award and the Main Prize of the 2023 Hiriko Soinuak contest, respectively.

CITY SOUNDS FESTIVAL 2023

October 20-21

Barakaldo, Carpa Herriko square

Free access

Friday, October 20

19.00 Doors opening

19.20 PainApple

19.55 Lorraine

20.45 The Deltons

22.30 Def With Two

Saturday, October 21

20.20 Doors opening

20.40 Eva Martin

21.20 Deñe

22.30 091

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

