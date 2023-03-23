Only three albums, counting the recently released one, “At Arms”they have sufficed The Rifles to climb to the highest places, but to the very top, of that pyramid that represents the different projects linked to rock made in Spanish. A privileged position that, of course, can only be achieved with determination, but above all with a lot of talent. Conscious and knowing without any qualms about their direct link with the most representative and outstanding of traditional electric sounds, read from Gabinete Caligari to Los Enemigos through 091, this legacy is assimilated with such particular richness that they have managed to establish their own label. that determines their personality beyond the different specific desires to which they submit their compositions.

Although we are not going to find substantial changes in the content of a new album that continues to offer us, above all else, the portrait of an outstanding rock and roll band, it does reveal the deepening process undertaken in each of its steps when it comes to understanding in a more expansive way the genre, being capable of taking its most forceful aspect to the extreme at the same time as making use of its dynamism. It is no coincidence that in their most versatile work it is the first time that they appear posing on the cover and under some shapes with an iconic seal in terms of declaration of intent and principles. In fact, the so often misunderstood evolution as a mere exercise in putting on different sound garments with no greater purpose than the simple aim of looking different, here it is shown fully aware that the guitar establishment, despite what many think and point an accusing finger, it is not a creative gag but the nectar from which to extract a rich range of flavors.

If important -or at least it encourages us to draw conclusions- this group photograph can be, it is no less important a title open to innumerable connotations, not only if we reel off the idiosyncrasies of the band but also the content of an album that beyond sounding impressive it extends like a panorama where the daily episodes are children, desired or not, of their social context, because although many continue determined to remain blind to what surrounds them, the nights, the furtive glances thrown between the drunken air or the innumerable early mornings tinged with red heels, they cannot be abstracted from their surroundings, inevitably becoming elements that are also listed on the stock market. Hence the mastery, in this case applied to Pablo Cuevas, composer of the formation, to get his lyrics to be quoted between the mundane and the enlightened; between the fervor of the intimate drive and the snapshot of a troubled time.

An album of these characteristics can only start in one way, and indeed that is in a brilliant way, shaking from the first moment some "Stonian" riffs that, added to the thrust provided by the saxophone, make "A tumba abierta" its particular "Rocks Off", where they use the ingenious resource of handling economic terminology to outline their characters. Infrastructure and superstructure exposed on the staff. An emphasis that will be linked to another piece, "The ritual", that even exhibits greater levels of fiery, taking us towards the silhouettes of bands like The Real Kids, an unequivocal sign of the materialization of a melodic tension that announces an amendment to the totality against the "democracy party" "The attempt"an energetic half-time where that epic melancholic condition stands out, a substrate that the Andalusian group has managed to turn into the maximum exponent of its representativeness, will be a highly inspired interlude before attacking with the youthful nerve of some Tequila "Captain". Costumbrismo turned into a reflection of "realpolitik".

In a premeditated way, or not, the album extends in its first part the virtues that the formation boasts to practice rock and roll from premises where speed and intensity are assets in strength, while in a second, in which "Nothing important", more evocative than psychedelic -in the style of Los Enemigos or Los Marañones- in their invitation to dance a waltz over the sawdust of the taverns with a nostalgic step, works as a hinge that leads to the most iconoclastic aptitudes of the album, because although few There are no doubts about the militancy of these Andalusians, that does not mean repeating the same dress forever. And it is that although the single that they presented to us, "That never ends", could predict a more transcendental change in his style, in the end, and seeing the work as a whole, it was nothing more than a smoke bomb that actually reflects a momentary abandonment of that landscape cultivated with moving rudeness to enter a register of warm colors, where a funky setting is imposed, full of choirs and exquisite string work with which they blend in with enviable poise. Versatile boasts that they will display to make the respectable dance to the rhythm of a ska -faction Madness or Los Cardiacos- through which arabesque curls sneak into "The corner of your house" or close the album, prior to the last quasi-punk gale with a romantic soul ("don't tempt me"), thickening its nuances, armed only with acoustic guitar and harmonica, after knocking on the doors of heaven that Bob Dylan inhabits in a masterful "La maestra".

The Rifles With their new album, they undertake the always risky attempt to speed up their already fully consolidated gestures. His particular accent not only emerges unscathed from such turmoil, but also encourages the Andalusian formation to reach its most precious and varied booty to date. Converted from their first breath of existence into a bastion of a genre to which they pay allegiance while engendering their own concept, their stories are drawn on a vehement spirit but with a deep emotional beat. A condition firmly embedded in the feelings of an audience that knows how to recognize and admire a band that recovers and hoists that natural capacity of the most inspired rock and roll to generate hymns to be howled by, and for, those exiled from the main street.