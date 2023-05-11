Los Manises present the enigmatic video clip of “A todo querer”

After the release of his five-song EP “Aristocracy and Underground” (20), those from Elche have returned with “All are correct” their first full-length album in which, for the first time, they work on the production with someone outside, in this case, I-Ace ( Antifan, Agorazein ). After its publication, Los Manises have been performing in different venues and festivals during their presentation tour, which next may 27th will take you to the Trashcan room in Madrid within the framework of the festival Sound Isidro .

From the album “All are correct” We commented in the magazine: “Returned into two shamans who guide us through fire and the most atavistic percussion, Rubén and Víctor perform their particular and primitive dissertation, making use of a powerful distortion that evolves between bass lines and synth-punk night owl with whom they will remove our most terrible darkness from within (“Cienmás uno”). There is something in those deep songs that emerge from the most remote and abysmal point of his being that will continue to invite us to be part of a strange tribal and communal dance, without prejudices or confines, that will give us goosebumps and let us go without control or extent. The destination of this singular trip is the least of it; we feel enveloped by that sort of magic generated by intermittent loops that conjure the past and the contemporary (“Amanece”), industrial darkness and earthly emotion (“A todo querer”), and traditional warmth and organic opacity (“A todo querer”) Apostles”)”.