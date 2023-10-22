Los Retumbes “And for dessert, Komtessa” (2023) – Review in MondoSonoro

The history of popular music is full of formulas that are apparently simple to state but which precisely contain their main merit in that deceptive ease when it comes to being developed. What everyone seems to know, however, ends up becoming what few have the exact pulse to express with talent. That is why the idiosyncrasy that drives the project launched by Ana and Andrés, after their extinct journey with Brand New Sinclairs, does not contain great secrets to be deciphered or a virtuoso handling of the elements, but it has the ingenuity provided by assuming practicality and naturalness as drivers of the creative impulse.

The trajectory of The Rumbles It is written from its first moments, expressed in short-term works, with the aim of collecting the most primitive and forceful heritage of rock and roll to express it through the languages ​​provided by its most wayward and foul-mouthed offspring, be it garage , rhythm and blues or punk. All this built on a structure as small as, in this case, imposing. Percussion and guitar; or what is the same, the frenetic beat of the ancient rhythms and the electric eruption – in the form of the playing of the six strings or a virulent vocal interpretation – put at the service of an acidic, ingenious speech predisposed to make minds uncomfortable. neat Ingredients that in your new job “And for dessert, Komtessa” They are enhanced by a sharp, concise and explosive sound. And there are those who, with few words and using just two minutes, are capable of stringing together perfect songs in their aspirations.

Fifteen compositions, which make up this work, that rush like an exhalation but are capable of leaving the remains of a tornado in their wake. Accustomed to also handling instrumental pieces, “Alerta Roja” works as a warning that is actually an invitation to ignore reason and let free the instincts that are awakened by vibrant drums and suffocating riffs that knock on the door of bands like Thee Headcoats or Lyres. A garage impulse that will extend its noisy networks, equally woven by The Sonics and The Black Lips, to attract a trail of pieces that while in “The Problems” point to disorder and chaos as the nerve center of the creative soul or “Tacaño” works with a corrosive traditional image, in “El pepinazo” they give some air to the genre by sending it board in hand to sail the seas. Going even further back into the saints that pay homage to the ferocity of the stage, classic rock and roll, which was stirred by pioneers in getting the spectators on their feet and making them dance, is also invited to this party. And if the maracas and the rhythm of Bo Diddley spell “Maracanuda”, it is the shrill and more wild Little Richard, who exchanges his incendiary keys for ravishing guitars, the inspiration for some choruses that can be chanted, as it turns out “more wiggling and less posturing”, by an audience that increasingly appears in greater numbers around the duo.

And if the third leg of the resounding sound resided in the punk mood, as if a border crossing through which all the songs had to pass became tataree, for this album it seems to take command and is visible in a more identifying way among its cuts. , taking as banners the wildest of the bullskin. Thus the brain that directs “Elder Gentlemen” falls on the enlightened barbarism of the first Total Sinister, ready to attack the reactionary spirit of rancid ancestry, or some Vulpes, experts in lighting the fuse, instigators of turning “Guilty” into a steamroller that leaves a barren field behind it, virtues of which devastating moments such as the ode to misanthropy that is “Intransigent” are not exempt.

As a simple arithmetic equation, the impetus and concision that the work displays is expressed in its fifteen pieces developed in just half an hour. The accounts come out clear. A whole feast of energy and acidic fun that, as if we didn’t know enough, from the title urges us to taste “And for dessert, Komtessa.” As good diners we can only thank you for the invitation and ensure a repeated visit to your table, which will not be made of the most exquisite ivories nor is it suspended on baroque constructions, but it is especially cozy and perfect for any home that intends to open its doors to the true essence of the most furious rock and roll.

FSR152 Los Retumbes – And for dessert, Komtessa by Los Retumbes

