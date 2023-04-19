Loss and Compassion – Deliverance, Holy Fire & Madness

I have rarely experienced so much the power of the word “Loss”. Rarely have I had the blues so much. I realize that I have never really been struck by the force of the emotions conveyed by the words: “I feel…empty” before this moment.

Despite everything I’ve been through, everything I’ve lived and experienced, everything I’ve lost, this emptiness came through a channel that doesn’t touch me either closely or from afar. Not even further than that. Maybe that’s just it. Here and now, I don’t need to be strong.

Perte – Via Canva

His loss

I can just let the undertow of another’s loss wash over me in furious waves. I can just let a loss that isn’t mine sink my head. I don’t have to pretend to be an immutable rock. I can let the torrents manhandle me to their heart’s content. Let the steep rocks scratch me, one piece of flesh after another, until my heart is shreds of tormented grief.

Final separation

It all started from this ticket which I read a few minutes ago. Such poignant words. So well chosen. Words without unnecessary frills, but which exude pain and which speak of tragedy. I find myself embroiled in a loss that is not mine.

And as I write these lines, I feel a huge void inside of me. It’s as if someone had violently ripped something from inside my chest. And that I was then asked to live without. Soucaneau Gabriel – Quest for freedom

How can these words have so much power over me? Sentences speaking of the burn of a final and irremediable separation, I have read heaps and heaps of them. Definitive and irremediable separations, I have personally experienced the stinging whip, until my flesh is torn and my heart comes out chopped.

What’s so special about these words, that they grab me and suck me into an endless vortex where all is Solitude, Tears and mute Contemplation? Loss. Compassion. Desolate expanse. I pity. I pity this sad and solitary stranger. I am in solidarity with his loss. Compassion sweeps over me like a tidal wave.

I understand, I sympathize

I’d like to hold him close to my heart, stroke his hair, and promise him everything will be fine. A promise I know I can’t keep. I will say these words regardless. I want to wipe his tears, feed him and tuck him into bed.

Such a great impulse from the heart for a stranger. A black hole has been created in the center of my being which has not stopped growing since I read these words. These words with which he pours out his heart, his distress, his malaise, his incomprehension and the violence of the shock he has suffered.

When at the end of the day, I have no more meetings, no more calls, no more meetings, in the darkness of my room, I let the tears flow. There are so many things I haven’t had time to tell him. Soucaneau Gabriel – Quest for freedom

I’m starting to get cold. Putting on a sweater changes little. His words, I appropriated them. Her pain and her loss became mine. I am a sponge that gorges itself with water that smacks of stagnation.

So I write to get rid of it. I write to reset the counter to zero. I write to expel what is not mine, and yet weighs down my bag. Pity him for sure, but keep my emotional distance from his loss. Encourage him rather than go down with him. I find it hard not to let his loss devastate me. My fingers twirl over the keyboard. My heart sinks into the words.

From my heart to his

Loss and Compassion – via Canva

Dear Sir,

We do not know each other. I read your text on bereavement via the common platform we use. He spoke to me infinitely. Your distress is so palpable through your words that I couldn’t resist writing to you.

If you allow me, losing a loved one is like having a limb amputated. He never pushes back. On the other hand, the phantom sensation persists. Sometimes we try to use this member mechanically without thinking about it. Because he was always where he was supposed to be, until he was gone. And we remember with hindsight that he is no longer there.

It had that effect on me. But we live with it. Or rather, we learn to live with it. We accept what we have no control over. You won’t heal completely, but the wound won’t be raw indefinitely. It will even heal.

No one really understands. And as you pointed out, everyone experiences it in their own way. It will take the time it needs. But, I wish you success in straightening your head. I apologize for granting myself the right to send you this note. Hope she finds you well.

Once again, all my sympathy.

Signed: me

I press ” Send« .