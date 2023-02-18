by blogsicilia.it – ​​28 seconds ago

In Catania, the policemen of the PolFer Section returned to a French tourist a folder containing numerous hand-painted landscapes and a ticket for a ferry, lost on board a regional train. The find…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Lost paintings of a Frenchman recovered on a train, thanks from the tourist appeared 28 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».