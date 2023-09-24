LOST PATTERN Unveils Frida Kahlo-Inspired Collection at NYFW: A Tribute to Mexican Art and Culture

Model Mimi Tao leads the final line-up of the 27 looks LOST PATTERN debuted at NYFW, showcasing a joint collaboration with the iconic Frida Kahlo. YONG WANG, co-founder and New York manager of LOST PATTERN, expresses excitement and admiration for Frida Kahlo, stating that she is an inspiration and that the brand is honored to incorporate unique elements of Mexican art and style into their designs.

The collection named “Las dos Fridas” draws inspiration from one of Frida’s paintings in 1939, exploring her dual identity. LOST PATTERN aims to showcase the harmonious coexistence of modernity and tradition, romance and reality, and the relationship between women and men in fashion. The brand hopes to redefine silk by presenting it in a modern and practical way. To achieve this, they heavily used China‘s traditional fabric known as “Xiangyunsha,” which has a history of over 600 years.

Xiangyun yarn, hailed as the most sustainable silk fabric, is dyed with pure plant dyes, making it all-natural, chemical-free, and environmentally friendly. LOST PATTERN provided samples of Xiangyun yarn at the show, allowing showgoers to experience the unique fabric and appreciate its essence.

This joint collaboration between LOST PATTERN and the Frida family marks the beginning of a five-year cooperation agreement, where both parties aim to pay the highest respect to Frida through a series of product releases. Fans can anticipate more creative ideas inspired by Frida Kahlo and the fusion of fashion and art in the future from LOST PATTERN.

