lost weight and became a firefighter | Magazine

Ashley Jay Perez worked on herself for seven years – she achieved her goal and changed her personal description.

Ashley Jay Perez puts her life in danger every day. Firefighter is, he regularly goes out to the courts, but also to the gym. Today, the attractive blonde is in full force. Her trademark is blonde hair, but it hasn’t always been like that. That’s why numerous colleagues and friends were taken aback when she showed how she looked seven years ago.

She published a video that shows the whole process – from pale to sun-kissed skin, from extra pounds to top shape, from black to blonde hair, and over loose clothing to tight fashion pieces. Perez explained that all this did not happen overnight, but that it was a long-term process that lasted for years. However, working out in the gym and eating healthy got her to her goal.

Blonde, long hair and a tattoo on one arm are just a few items that attract attention, especially since he has a job as a firefighter. Photos in an unbuttoned firefighter’s uniform received a lot of praise, and many commented on her fantastic transformation.

“It’s literally like she’s not the same person”, “One big bravo for you”, “This woman has gone beyond the game”, “This is called order, work and discipline”, “Every effort on the body pays off one day, maybe you won’t be the same momentary to see the effects of hard training, but in the long run your body will thank you and show you”, “This is what I call a super-woman”, “And a woman and a model and a firefighter and a lifesaver and a benefactor, what more could you want?”, there were comments. Check out her transformation:

