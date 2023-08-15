Lottery Player Misses Out on $70 Million Jackpot: Prize Returned to pool

Lottery Winner Misses Out on $70 Million Prize

In a shocking turn of events, a lottery player who won a staggering $70 million Canadian dollars (approximately $52 million US dollars) in the Lotto Max game has lost their chance to claim the money. The winning ticket was purchased on June 28, 2022, at a lottery retailer in Scarborough, but the owner failed to show up at the lottery headquarters to collect their prize.

Lottery authorities gave the winner a year to present the winning ticket and claim the massive jackpot. However, the deadline has now passed, and officials have been unable to locate the individual. The announcement came in a press release issued on Thursday, revealing that the winner had missed the opportunity to become an overnight multimillionaire.

Lottery winners are typically given a one-year window to claim their prizes. The cutoff time for presenting the winning ticket was 10:30 p.m. on June 28 this year. Unfortunately, the $70 million Lotto Max ticket was neither validated at a lottery terminal nor presented to the headquarters within the specified timeframe.

As a result, the winner has now forfeited their life-changing windfall. The winning ticket was not checked on self-service ticket checking machines or through the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) app, leaving the unknown winner with nothing.

The OLG had formed a team to review thousands of individual claims leading up to the deadline. However, none of those claims matched the winning ticket, leaving the authorities without any clues about the whereabouts of the rightful winner.

Disappointed but determined to make the most of the situation, the OLG has decided to return the $70 million prize money to the pool for future games. The funds may also be utilized for promotions of national lottery games, such as Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49, and Daily Grand.

This loss serves as a cautionary tale for lottery players, emphasizing the importance of timely claim and validation of prizes. It remains a mystery as to why the winning ticket owner failed to show up and become an instant multimillionaire, but their absence has cost them a life-altering fortune.

