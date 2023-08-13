Lotto and Superenalotto, today’s draw 12 August: all the winning numbers

Here is today’s draw, Saturday 12 August, the amount of the jackpot and what the late numbers are

The numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto games are drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from 8 pm. However, during the week of August 15, due to the holiday, the appointment on Tuesday 15 August is skipped: as regards Superenalotto the extraction will be brought forward to Monday 14 August, while that of Lotto and 10eLotto is postponed to Wednesday 16 August. The Lotto, managed in Italy by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, is played by indicating a number, or a series of numbers, between 1 and 90, on one of the ten wheels, with the names of some regional capitals , plus the National wheel. You can win by getting both, terno, quaterna or cinquina right, depending on the type of bet.

Lotto winning numbers

Here are the Lotto numbers of the last draw, that of Saturday 12 August 2023:

Bari: 83 – 89 – 70 – 59 – 05

Cagliari: 46 – 08 – 55 – 78 – 83

Firenze: 90 – 12 – 19 – 35 – 76

Genova: 03 – 86 – 69 – 65 – 31

Milano: 39 – 32 – 76 – 68 – 27

Napoli: 14 – 65 – 26 – 76 – 83

Palermo: 69 – 43 – 90 – 31 – 67

Roma: 05 – 07 – 26 – 39 – 46

Torino: 60 – 36 – 79 – 12 – 10

Venezia: 37 – 48 – 16 – 84 – 39

National: 83 – 90 – 07 – 30 – 82

The 10eLotto lucky streak

Lotto extraction is also linked to one of the three types of 10eLotto. The 20 numbers drawn from 10eLotto correspond to the first two drawn from each Lotto wheel, excluding the National one. In case of duplicate numbers, the third is taken, starting with the first wheel. 10eLotto also allows you to play the Gold and Double Gold number, an option of your choice that offers the possibility of increasing the number of wins: in fact, you are already rewarded if you guess one of the two Gold numbers or both. The 20 winning numbers of 10eLotto from the last draw are:

03 – 05 – 07 – 08 – 12 – 14 – 32 – 36 – 37 – 39 – 43 – 46 – 48 – 60 – 65 – 69 – 83 – 86 – 89 – 90

Gold number: 83



Double gold: 83 – 89

Extra: 16 – 19 – 26 – 27 – 31 – 35 – 55 – 59 – 67 – 68 – 70 – 76 – 78 – 79 – 84

Superenalotto: winning combination, Jolly number and SuperStar number

The game that allows you to win the most important amount is Superenalotto. At each draw, it is expected to know if someone in Italy has become a millionaire by matching all 6 numbers drawn and winning the Jackpot. In Superenalotto you win even if you predict 5 numbers in the series plus the “Jolly” number, or 3, 4 or 5 numbers. Another chance to win, if played, is the Superstar number, which is drawn separately from the series of 6.

Superenalotto jackpot of 12-8-2023: €39,800,000

The 6 numbers of August 12, 2023 have been extracted and many are waiting to know the lucky series.

The winning combination is: 02 – 40 – 48 – 78 – 81 – 90

The Joker number is: 55



The Superstar number is: 14

The jackpot for the next draw on August 14, 2023 will be €40,700,000

The latecomers

Next Lotto draw: late numbers

For the next Lotto draw on August 16, 2023, here are the late numbers. The absolute late numbers:

Palermo 77 (missing from 109 draws)



Cagliari 28 (missing from 106 draws)

Roma 12 (missing from 101 draws)

Roma 75 (missing from 97 draws)

Cagliari 37 (missing from 95 draws)

Milano 11 (missing from 91 draws)

Venice 2 (missing from 91 draws)

Palermo 18 (missing from 90 draws)

National 68 (missing from 89 draws)

Palermo 39 (missing from 86 draws)

For each wheel are the 3 numbers with the greatest delay, which are not drawn from the greatest number of contests:

Bari 78 (missing from 83 draws) – 86 (from 73) – 2 (from 66)

Cagliari 28 (missing from 106 draws) – 37 (from 95) – 61 (from 58)

Florence 3 (missing from 81 extractions) – 80 (from 69) – 6 (from 56)

Genoa 68 (missing from 80 draws) – 15 (from 75) – 20 (from 64)

Milan 11 (missing from 91 extractions) – 64 (from 73) – 75 (from 60)

Naples 75 (missing from 68 draws) – 36 (from 56) – 47 (from 52)

Palermo 77 (missing from 109 extractions) – 18 (from 90) – 39 (from 86)

Rome 12 (missing from 101 extractions) – 75 (from 97) – 60 (from 67)

Turin 64 (missing from 82 draws) – 59 (from 81) – 45 (from 62)

Venice 2 (missing from 91 draws) – 54 (from 52) – 24 (from 46)

National 68 (missing from 89 draws) – 11 (from 78) – 48 (from 71)

The late numbers of the Superenalotto I am:

34 (yes 79) – 19 (yes 73) – 15 (yes 66) – 29 (yes 64) – 75 (yes 53) – 44 is 25 (yes 47)

371.1 million euros. It is the highest jackpot in the 25-year history of Superenalotto and was won on February 16, 2023. The history of Superenalotto is therefore rewritten: the figure is the highest not only for Italy, but for the whole world. The winning sestina arrived after almost two years of waiting

