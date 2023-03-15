Lotto results of the 21st round draw on March 14, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Mladen Nikolić

According to the latest report of the State Lottery of Serbia, in the 21st round of the Lotto game of chance, the week amounted to 600.000 evra. Unfortunately, there were no winners of the week’s lotto tonight, a six “sixes” were drawn in the amount of 4349 evra. The combination that could produce the week’s lotto winner was: 4, 5, 6, 12, 22, 25, 29.

As for the Lotto plus week draw worth of 430.000 evrathe winning numbers were: 1, 12, 17, 21, 24, 25, 32. Unfortunately, there was no winning combination in the Loto plus game either. Joker results in round 21 had no winner for the prize of 20.000 evraand the winning numbers are: 8, 9, 6, 4, 0, 6.

(WORLD)