Home World Lotto draw on March 14 | Info
World

Lotto draw on March 14 | Info

by admin
Lotto draw on March 14 | Info

Lotto results of the 21st round draw on March 14, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Mladen Nikolić

According to the latest report of the State Lottery of Serbia, in the 21st round of the Lotto game of chance, the week amounted to 600.000 evra. Unfortunately, there were no winners of the week’s lotto tonight, a six “sixes” were drawn in the amount of 4349 evra. The combination that could produce the week’s lotto winner was: 4, 5, 6, 12, 22, 25, 29.

As for the Lotto plus week draw worth of 430.000 evrathe winning numbers were: 1, 12, 17, 21, 24, 25, 32. Unfortunately, there was no winning combination in the Loto plus game either. Joker results in round 21 had no winner for the prize of 20.000 evraand the winning numbers are: 8, 9, 6, 4, 0, 6.

(WORLD)

See also  News Udinese – Is Beto in crisis? / The numbers of the Portuguese striker

You may also like

Dara Bamamara without photoshop | Entertainment

Green houses: what they are, how much they...

Fiscal reform, the Government: it will favor the...

Russia claims that the American drone fell by...

Flying into Space in a Hot Air Balloon:...

Found dead man at home in Palermo, deceased...

San Francisco, the ashes of 160 people found...

Weather forecast Wednesday March 14, 2023 | Info

water polo of Serbia at the final tournament...

Marotta: “Lukaku returns to Chelsea in June. Lautaro...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy