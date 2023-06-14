Home » Lotto drawing numbers | Info
World

Lotto drawing numbers | Info

by admin
Lotto drawing numbers | Info

Lotto results of the 47th round draw on June 13, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Mladen Nikolić

According to the latest report of the State Lottery of Serbia, in the 47th round of the Lotto game of chance, the week amounted to 1.250.000 evra. There were no lucky winners tonight, and 13 players won a “six” in the amount of 202,619 dinars. The combination that would produce the winner of the lotto “of the week” was: 1, 4, 7, 15, 19, 27, 33.

As for the Lotto plus week draw worth of 840.000 evrathe winning numbers were: 2, 7, 18, 20, 24, 30, 36. Unfortunately, there was no winning combination in the Loto plus game. Wildcard results in the 47th round did not produce a winner for the prize of 70.000 evraand the winning numbers are: 1, 2, 5, 5, 8, 2.

We wish you better luck in the next round!

(WORLD)

See also  Dragan Nikolić knocked down a basketball player at the match of MZT Kožuv | Sports

You may also like

Udinese News – Possible training dates / Here...

News Udinese – Vicenza or Catanzaro? / The...

World Oceans Day, the NGO BiodiverCité and its...

Pep Guardiola, the best manager of all time?...

At least 103 dead in shipwreck in central...

There are no children among the injured in...

Momčilo Antonijević on horse chestnut for varicose veins...

Mirrorless camera: Advantages and disadvantages for an informed...

Trump “guardian” of Biden and Obama – Corriere...

Reuters report: Trust in traditional media news has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy