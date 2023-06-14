Lotto drawing numbers | Info

Lotto results of the 47th round draw on June 13, 2023.

According to the latest report of the State Lottery of Serbia, in the 47th round of the Lotto game of chance, the week amounted to 1.250.000 evra. There were no lucky winners tonight, and 13 players won a “six” in the amount of 202,619 dinars. The combination that would produce the winner of the lotto “of the week” was: 1, 4, 7, 15, 19, 27, 33.

As for the Lotto plus week draw worth of 840.000 evrathe winning numbers were: 2, 7, 18, 20, 24, 30, 36. Unfortunately, there was no winning combination in the Loto plus game. Wildcard results in the 47th round did not produce a winner for the prize of 70.000 evraand the winning numbers are: 1, 2, 5, 5, 8, 2.

We wish you better luck in the next round!

