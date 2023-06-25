Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto draws on Saturday 24 June 2023. Winning numbers and odds: no 6 or 5+

Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLottothe draws on Saturday 24 June 2023: on Leggo.it in real time all the winning numbers of today, with the Superenalotto jackpot which, after the 6th of over 42.5 million centered in Teramo on Saturday 10 June, today awarded a jackpot of 17 million euros. No 6 or 5+ for today’s Superenalotto competition: the jackpot is therefore rising again and for the next draw on Tuesday 27 June it will be 18 million euros.

SCROLL THROUGH THE ARTICLE TO DISCOVER ALL THE WINNING NUMBERS

MillionDay and MillionDay Extra, the two draws on Saturday 24 June 2023: the winning numbers

Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto draws on Thursday 22 June 2023. Winning numbers and odds

Two 5s in Lombardy for 122 thousand euros

No «6» in the third and final SuperEnalotto draw of the week and the Jackpot rises to 18 million euros. In today’s competition, reports Agipronews, however, there are two «5» points: the first was centered in Corvino San Quirico (PV) at the Edicola del Sole in via Emilia 48; the second went to Lissone (MB), at the Pozzi Maria Rosa store in via Assunta 13, with the lucky winners taking home 121,933.73 euros each. The last “6” of 42.4 million euros was achieved on 10 June in Teramo.

LOT, DRAW ON SATURDAY JUNE 24, 2023

From 8 pm tonight live on this page minute by minute the draws of the Lotto numbers of today’s competition Saturday 24 June 2023. All the extracts on the ten Lotto wheels plus the National one communicated by the Customs and Monopolies Agency will be available. Lotto draws are held every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. On the Leggo.it website there is also the archive of the Lotto drawings of 2020 and 2021 and 2022.

Lotto draws on Saturday 24 June 2023

Superenalotto draws on Saturday 24 June 2023

Superenalotto odds for Saturday 24 June 2023

LOT, THE WHEELS

BARI 85 27 37 77 17

CAGLIARI 67 10 39 22 16

FIRENZE 32 28 64 52 58

GENOVA 57 66 50 77 24

MILANO 36 66 78 58 26

NAPOLI 25 42 71 35 45

PALERMO 60 13 88 36 65

ROMA 86 61 15 79 74

TORINO 71 35 78 5 83

VENEZIA 55 64 58 9 66

NATIONAL 74 19 47 90 10

SUPERENALOTTO DRAW ON SATURDAY 24 JUNE 2023

The hunt for the winning Superenalotto sestina knows no stop. As we wrote at the beginning, after 6 from over 42.5 million centered in Teramo on Saturday 10 June, today Saturday 24 June 2023 there are 17 million euros up for grabs for the 6. On Leggo.it you will find the archive of the draws of 2020, 2021 and 2022.

SUPERENALOTTO, THE COMBINATION

1 21 32 35 59 86

Numero Jolly 38, Numero Superstar 6

10ELOTTO, THE WINNING NUMBERS

10 13 25 27 28 32 35 36 37 42 55 57 60 61 64 66 67 71 85 86

Gold number: 85

Double Gold: 85 27

EXTRA: 5 9 15 16 17 22 24 39 50 52 58 77 78 79 88

GONG: 74

SUPERENALOTTO, THE QUOTAS

Odds for today’s Superenalotto/Superstar Competition n.75:

SUPERENALOTTO

Points 6: 0 total Euro:0.00

Points 5+: 0 total Euro:0.00

Points 5: 2 total Euro: 121,933.73

Points 4: 576 total Euros: 432.43

Points 3: 24,679 totaling Euros: 30.32

Points 2: 418,866 totaling Euros: 5.54

SUPERSTAR

6SB points: 0 total Euros: 0.00

Points 5+SB: 0 total Euros: 0.00

5SS points: 0 total Euros: 0.00

4SS points: 2 total Euros: 43,243.00

3SS points: 166 totaling Euros: 3,032.00

2SS points: 2,643 totaling Euros: 100.00

1SS points: 18,029 totaling Euros: 10.00

0SS points: 38,329 totaling Euros: 5.00

Second Chance winnings 50 Euros: 148 total Euros: 7,400.00

Winnings Second Chance 3 Euros: 22,320 total Euros: 66,960.00

WinBox 1 winnings: 2,880 totaling Euros: 72,000.00

WinBox 2 winnings: 281,234 total Euros: 570,848.00

Second Chance Total Wins: 22,468

Totale vincite WinBox: 284,114

Prize money available for the next 6 Euros: 18,000,000.00

Read the full article

are Leggo.it

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

