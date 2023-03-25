Lotto results of the 24th round draw on March 24, 2023.

According to the latest report of the State Lottery of Serbia, in the 24th round of the Lotto Week game, the sum was 750,000 euros. The combination that produced the “week” lotto winner was: 5, 8, 13, 23, 24, 32, 38, and the lotto ticket was paid in Bijeljina.

As many as 18 players drew a “six” in the amount of around 1210 euros.

As for the €480,000 Lotto Plus Week draw, the winning numbers were: 6, 26, 32, 35, 37, 38. Unfortunately, there was no winning combination in the Lotto Plus game.

Joker results in the 24th round brought the winner for a prize of 50,000 euros, and the winning numbers are: 2, 8, 0, 4, 6,8. The lucky ticket was paid in Novi Sad.

