Home World Lotto winner from Bijeljina Info
World

Lotto winner from Bijeljina Info

by admin
Lotto winner from Bijeljina Info

Lotto results of the 24th round draw on March 24, 2023.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

According to the latest report of the State Lottery of Serbia, in the 24th round of the Lotto Week game, the sum was 750,000 euros. The combination that produced the “week” lotto winner was: 5, 8, 13, 23, 24, 32, 38, and the lotto ticket was paid in Bijeljina.

As many as 18 players drew a “six” in the amount of around 1210 euros.

As for the €480,000 Lotto Plus Week draw, the winning numbers were: 6, 26, 32, 35, 37, 38. Unfortunately, there was no winning combination in the Lotto Plus game.

Joker results in the 24th round brought the winner for a prize of 50,000 euros, and the winning numbers are: 2, 8, 0, 4, 6,8. The lucky ticket was paid in Novi Sad.

(WORLD)

See also  Arrested pedophile from Sjenica Info

You may also like

Udinese – Today we take to the field,...

Anti-fascists criticized the Italian Prime Minister for twisting...

Partizan beat Olympiakos Kevin Panther statement | Sport

Horoscope for Sunday 26 March 2023

War Ukraine Russia, news. Biden: ‘So far no...

Is the neighbor allowed to run the machine...

Migrants, 40 adrift in front of Tunisia. Alarm...

Allegations of fraud, money laundering and panic selling:...

Pennsylvania, a chocolate factory explodes: 2 dead, 9...

daily horoscope for March 25 | Fun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy