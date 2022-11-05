He is brown, curly and looks like a boy from another time. Maybe someone passed him riding his Sasha in the Ligurian mountains. Or he hosted him in some village in the Pyrenees. Louis Hall’s story begins in Scotland 26 years ago. And then he continues in Mongolia, returns to Great Britain, up to Italy and Spain. The young man, originally from Edinburgh, with a degree in History and Philosophy in his pocket and a small career as an actor, is a real knight: he crossed Europe for almost three months, 2,800 kilometers sleeping on a sleeping bag and with the few clothes he could take with him. All to raise funds for refugees. But the boy, in addition to having a big heart, has experience, for him it was not the first time: after he created The Big Hoof foundation in 2020, he crossed the whole of the United Kingdom on horseback, traveled from Cornwall to Devon, always for beneficial causes. He says he has little sense of direction and his social media apologizes for the “chaos” he has created for those who have given him hospitality. But whoever knew him thanks him for his courage and encourages him to never stop.

Mongolia

He was only seven years old when he first got on a horse, but he discovered his passion for those royal animals during a four-week trip to Mongolia. It was 2014 and Louis had recently come of age. Like any teenager at 18, he wanted to have an adventure. “I had read a book about a tribe in northern Mongolia that lives with reindeer and a friend of mine and I told each other to visit them on horseback,” he said. Then, just before we left, we asked another friend of mine to join us, who was having some mental health problem at the time. That journey turned into something completely different from what we ever imagined: we didn’t care where we were going, but to find this tribe to help our friend in some way. ” So it was. “Eventually we found the tribe east of Lake Khövsgöl. It was a journey that proved to be curative ”.

London

Back home Louis realized that, during that month on the other side of the planet, he had found his way: he wanted to combine doing good to others with a passion for horses. He started working in a barn in London, but that wasn’t enough. And he then decided to go further: in 2020 he created The Big Hoof, literally «the big hoof», the foundation that allows him to travel on horseback and donate the proceeds of his kilometers in the saddle of his faithful steed to charity. He started organizing, planning itineraries, taking pictures to raise funds and post online. In fact, every day that passed, his following grew: not only people who commented on his photos, but also those who took part in his rides and those who, on the other hand, simply participated, donating, to his fundraisers, making them grow its foundation. And dreams of him.

In 2020, the young man traveled the length of the UK: 1,845km in 57 days to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, a UK-based charity. With that crossing he also raised £ 38,000 in memory of his friend Leo, who died of cystic fibrosis when he was 26 years old. “An incredible inspiration and a friend to everyone he met,” he recalled. After that trip, he never stopped. When he is “home” – and specifies: “I don’t have a house, my house is where I work” – he organizes paid online conferences in which he explains how to venture out on horseback and warns against difficulties. In October 2021, however, the first “Wee Big Hoof” started: a 100-mile itinerary from Longrock Beach, Cornwall, to the Duke of York pub in Iddesleigh in Devon accompanied by a group of thirty people. They raised £ 3,500 for the Turquoise Mountain Foundation.

From Italy to Spain

Only the onset of the pandemic changed the Scottish adventurer’s plans. The world has stopped like a clock and when the hands have restarted nothing, according to Louis, was more the same. “People have changed their way of seeing things – he recalled -. There was no longer any desire for adventure: the idea of ​​being free and living in an optimistic world no longer seemed credible ». But determined to prove that “there was still a little bit of magic in the world and that mental health matters,” Louis didn’t give up and decided it was time for an even longer journey. He took a map and a pen and went back to planning as he had done a few months earlier. He remembered a friend who has a house near Lucignano that he could have used as a starting point. From there, from the province of Arezzo, he could have reached Spain. “I have a bad sense of direction – the traveler jokes – and I tried to make the route as simple as possible”.

The idea collided with a harsh reality. As she was about to carry out his plans, Russia invaded Ukraine. «I thought of not leaving anymore, of canceling everything – confessed Louis – because the idea of ​​riding on the hills and posting photos of what I was doing seemed ridiculous to me in front of what was happening». But then he remembered his goal: «Carrying on the message that mental health must always come first: traveling through unknown places and meeting strangers is a raw but enriching exercise and I, with The Big Hoof, want to promote adventure so that people feel alive and free ». He is back in the saddle, on the longest trip ever, to raise money for the charity Amna, which supports Ukrainian refugees and displaced communities.

Difficulties

The journey of Louis and his steed Sasha has not been without setbacks. He remembers the journey through the Ligurian mountains as “exhausting”, where bad weather and high climbs put him to the test. But “the only way to go on was to go on. So we never stopped, ”he said. To make sure neither he nor Sasha ran out of food, Louis’s sister and some of her friends followed them for a few rides, leaving him supplies when needed. To sleep he arranged as he could: he used a poncho as a tent and always leaned on a thin sleeping bag. «All my worries were for Sasha – he explained -. When you take a trip like this you no longer think of two legs but of six legs: you worry about the animal that needs much more attention and care than you do ». For days he found no bars on the road, but every trip Louis planned carefully and in advance to make sure that where they were headed there was water, hay and grass for Sasha. “There are a lot of things that can go wrong,” he admitted, “but it’s worth it.”

The meeting with Kiki

Talking about the journey on social media, the young man received messages of support from all over the world: people who congratulated and gave him strength, others eager to join him. Among the latter, a Dutch girl from Amsterdam, Kiki Ho, joined him a month after his departure. Together they rode for 110 days, traveled 2,789km and above all raised £ 12,500 for Amna and the Dutch organization Museum of the Mind. Kiki’s role has been instrumental not only as companionship and support, but also to inspire other people to do the same: to join Louis and give miles to the biggest causes of all. July 5th was a day of celebration. “We did it,” Louis announced on Facebook: they had arrived at Cape Finisterre, in Spain. The end of the race. “These have been the most difficult and important three months of my life – he confessed -. I can’t believe we did it. I can’t believe it’s over. Now it’s time for me, Kiki and Sasha to eat, sleep and breathe. ‘

Future adventures

From this trip Louis brings with him the magic of the Pyrenees, the wonder of the Ligurian mountains. And above all, «the hundreds of strangers who have helped me and the hundreds of lives in which I have been introduced. I made a new friend every day ». Month after month, ride after ride, his foundation The Big Hoof has grown to the point of becoming something “that I never expected,” confessed the young man. And that’s why Louis doesn’t stop looking ahead. “Our next ‘Wee Big Hoof’ will be in Scotland in 2023, along the islands off the west coast,” he explained. We will raise funds for a charity that supports young people with mental health problems, especially those who are suicidal. ” But not only. “I will go to different schools to talk about the last Italy-Spain trip and I will tell the children how they too can give life to their own adventures and raise funds for causes they consider important”.