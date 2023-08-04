Love and Fortune – Mondo Japan

“Love and Fortune” is a Japanese series, consisting of 12 episodes, first broadcast by Netflix in 2018.

Taken from the Manga, “Koi no Tsuki (恋のツキ)” written and illustrated by Akira Nitta, tells the life of thirty-year-old Wako (Eri Tokunaga) grappling with the failure of her historical relationship (Daichi Watanabe) with Fu-ta and the It’s the beginning of a passionate love for 15-year-old Yumeaki Iko (Fuju Kamio).

The protagonist is a sweet and sensitive young woman, a romantic and at times infantile soul devoted to Ikigai (in the film we often see her at the ball dispenser looking for the rare animal figurine “the golden lion”).

He loves cinema and in particular the director Kagemitsu Okihara (also the director of the Netflix series) and works in a small cinema in Essai called Ideon where the director took his first steps.

Wako’s real world is claustrophobic: a small dilapidated apartment, a boyfriend who patronizes her and takes her for granted. She seems to be at the mercy of events and this boyfriend who never asks her to marry her and reproaches her for being a failed woman who doesn’t look for a better job.

In fact, Wako does not aspire to a career or a more lucrative job, she loves the great fantastic spaces that the settings of the films she loves offer her.

The fantasy world in which he takes refuge seems to be the opposite of his reality.

Unfortunately the patriarchal Japanese society does not forgive and she feels perpetually late, it almost seems that in Tokyo it is impossible for a non-competitive thirty-year-old to find a decent job and have a satisfactory and equal relationship.

There are also many flashbacks on Wako’s sentimental stories all started in the fourth and ended badly, in particular it would seem that the fate of a relationship is decided by fate, by an encounter with a more similar person (hence the sense of Fortune).

And this meeting will happen: at the cinema Ideon Wako meets the fifteen year old Iko and falls madly in love with him.

Despite the age difference (he is a high school student) which makes the relationship illegal between the two, there is a strong understanding linked to their love for cinema.

All the sentimental passages of Wako’s life are punctuated by various sex scenes which however seem perfectly integrated and justified by Wako’s moods.

The girl will try to oppose the attraction for Iko but with little success and will end up destroying the heavy but safe routine with Fu-ta.

Obviously the story will be opposed by everyone, both by her friends and by those of him and she will also end up in the pillory at work where they will end up firing her.

The series ends with the umpteenth degeneration of Wako’s love life: in fact Iko will prove to be unbalanced and very jealous… But Wako finally seems to have found his own personal dimension, moving out of the claustrophobic Tokyo and moving to a seaside town where he takes managing an Arthouse Cinema.

Unlike other Jdramas on Netflix, it turns out to be very deep even if at times a bit slow, certainly not suitable for a young audience despite the presence of many explicit sex scenes.

