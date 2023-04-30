Love horoscope for May 2023 | Fun

Read the love horoscope for May 2023 and find out what the stars have in store for you!

Monthly horoscope for May 2023 brings good news for most signs of the Zodiac. Whether it’s because of Valentine’s Day on February 14 or simply the position of the stars, but in the second month of the new year, Venus will be working at full steam!

Find out what your sign expects in the horoscope in the field of love!

Above

A quiet period for Aries. Relationships with a loved one improve and deepen. A favorable aspect of the Sun and the Moon will help you and your partner agree on a very important issue that has been a stumbling block for a long time. New relationships will be quite fragile, the problem is that you are comparing the current partner with the previous one. In no case do not mention those who once made you happy, otherwise this romance will end before it has begun.

Bik

Before you target your partner and criticize him, analyze your own behavior. Are you the reason for his actions? Better correct your way of looking at things before you make a scandal. Try to build relationships in the first decade. Taurus women should relax the pressure they exert on their partner. Without it, he will feel free and in the mood to give you a wonderful surprise. A new acquaintance will last only if no one tries to dominate.

Gemini

Gemini men, try to guess the desires of your soul mate and surprise her. If you otherwise have disagreements, to know that this is the reason. Find out what she longs for and make her happy. The beginning of May is the most favorable for resolving marital issues. For women considering whether to accept a marriage proposal, it is preferable to give a firm answer – either “yes” or “no”. Twins who are already married, discussions about new children are welcome. For singles, the beginning of May offers several opportunities for flirting, but not for a relationship.

Rak

The moon will bring you luck in love, but only if you forget about meaningless rules and stop hiding your feelings. On May 19 and 20, do what your heart tells you and don’t be afraid if you look ridiculous. On those days, you could meet an extraordinary person and fall in love with them at first sight. Busy – the partner will be too demanding, even obsessive. You will blame him for “suffocating” you, and he will blame you for being insensitive. Don’t let the conflict flare up on May 24.

Lav

Think about what is bothering you and what you want to change about yourself – hairstyle, hair color, style…? Start implementing ideas in the first half of the month. Your transformation will appeal to the opposite sex, you will not be able to defend yourself from suitors. Only, you have in mind that it is only the outside, that what you wear inside is much more important. After May 16, you should not show jealousy. Either remain silent or talk to your partner about your doubts in a calm tone. Under no circumstances should you try to reciprocate and start an affair.

Virgin

The happiness of a loved one will be more important to you than anything in the world. As early as May 16, you will have the opportunity to do something nice for your partner, which will make them love you even more (if that’s possible). Married virgins have extra time, so they “take it out” on their spouse. Expect a heated debate, but a nice reconciliation follows. The stars advise virgins who are looking for a partner to leave the house more often. Don’t ignore your friends’ efforts to introduce you to someone – these kinds of acquaintances have potential.

Vacancy

In May, you will be especially gullible, which means that you will be easy prey for people who do not have sincere intentions. Be careful not to be deceived. Before you let the romance flare up, analyze your chosen one well and try to understand what his goal is. Libras who are married will have to make a compromise, and this “giving in” to your partner will turn out to be an excellent decision – your relationship will improve drastically. You will simply forget about the “little things” that make you blister.

Scorpio

Venus will make you strive for independence, which will make your soulmate feel ostracized and mentally ill. Do not ignore this, do everything to calm her down and convince her of your sincere love. Relationships of less than a month will develop very unpredictably. You should not make any plans, because they are unlikely to come true. Do not take seriously the disappointment that will happen to you on May 7. Just take off the rose-colored glasses and better analyze your chosen one. As soon as you stop idealizing him, the situation will start to change for the better.

Sagittarius

Romantic feelings will overwhelm you, but you will be focused on some past experiences, which your partner will not like at all. Force yourself, at least in the middle of the first decade, to focus on your loved one. Family relationships may be somewhat shaken due to financial disagreements. Most likely, you will plan some major purchases, and your partner will “tighten the belt”. To avoid serious arguments, refrain from shopping, especially on May 26 and 27. Free Sagittarius in the last days of May are irresistible to the opposite sex. Your energy is stronger than ever – flirt! Nothing of a serious relationship though.

Capricorn

You know how to control your feelings, and you will definitely need this skill at the beginning of May. Do not be overly honest, but a little mysterious, intrigue your partner. Trust me, this will improve your relationship. Free Capricorns might be a little more skeptical of new crushes. Don’t mess with someone who is unpredictable and who keeps throwing you out of your normal routine. Keep in mind that such persons will bring you nothing but disappointment. To avoid problems, do not turn friendship, which will “happen” on May 12, into romance.

Aquarius

Don’t let there be rivalry between you and your partner. Any competition at this point will lead to arguments and disappointment. If you feel that he is jealous of you for some reason, try to ease his feelings. On May 7 and 8, do not allow even “sympathetic” skirmishes. A joke can turn into reality, or rather serious insults. If you have recently been in a relationship, a small indiscretion could lead to a breakup. 1-2. May you never give your partner a reason to be jealous. Offended, he could seek comfort in someone else. Singles will want to return to their former love. They’d better try it on May 19.

Fish

Your partner is in trouble, so don’t be surprised and angry if he neglects you. Think better how to help him than to scold him, and you will make the right decision on May 3. Disagreements will be resolved on May 10, don’t be proud, tell your partner what’s bothering you. Even if he doesn’t have wise advice, he will at least listen to you carefully. You will again ask questions that were not answered before, which will not be the case this time. Free Pisces will think that a relationship with an attractive person they recently met has great potential, but, unfortunately, they will soon realize that they were wrong.

