Love Life, film review in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Which Fukada uses “Love Life” to send us a message as direct as the title of the film: life is for loving it. However, it does not do so in an explosive or dramatic way, but rather takes advantage of costumbrismo to show us that life is born from death.

“Love Life” He manages to find the subtlety in everyday life to capture our attention and make us appreciate the little moments. Really, the definition of this story could be a sequence of small moments. From the scenes with the bathtub to the Othello game, everything serves as a symbol to represent the relationship between its three protagonists. Nothing is very tense, nothing is dilated, it is simply the course of life.

However, there is a downside that is also reflected in the title itself: how direct it is. In films of the manners, the use of conversations that seem banal and the superficiality of some acts invite the viewer to generate a dialogue with the story, to find its meaning and, therefore, to delve into their daily lives. Instead, the dialogue of Fukuda’s proposal is too direct, everything the characters think, everything they feel is told, and any enjoyment about its development is lost as overexplanatory.

This has a certain relationship with how the incredible "Drunk" ("Another Round", 20), by Thomas Vinterberg. In the Danish film there was that space to understand the inner world of their alcoholic teachers without the need to express the unhappiness that the monotony generated in them. Fukuda has lacked a bit of that "show, don't tell" that he suits the narrative so well.