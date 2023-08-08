“Love Stories and Other Shit”, the new album by Eskorzo

We have finally been able to know the title of the new project of Escorzo: “Historias de Amor y Otras Mierdas”, an album of thirteen songs with love in all its forms as the main theme. He heartbreakhe toxic love or the self-love -among many others- will join forces to give life to the particular romanticism of the Nasrid band that will start live performances from December 2023. This time, however, there is something juicy with which they surprise us: a 40% discount on tickets if purchased before August 31.

Granada (December 1 and 2, Sala El Tren), Málaga (December 22, Paris 15), Valencia (December 16, Rock City), Madrid (December 29 and 30, Mon Live), Barcelona (December 15, Salamandra Room) and Almeria (December 23, Berlin Social Club) are the cities chosen to start the national tour that will give way to a international tour the first three months of 2024 with which they will tour the main cities of Portugal, Germany, Swiss, Austria, Netherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic y Slovakia.

of what will be the eighth album of the group, we already got to know songs like “7 Vientos”, “Ángeles y Demonios” or “I only came to tell you”. In any case, there are still nine that will see the light of day this fall. As for the artworkprecisely, they have just revealed the work of the hand of Asis Percales which perfectly sums up the grenadian character of the LP: a cover starring two hands stabbing a heart framed in an Andalusian arch observed by the Sierra Nevada. Asis Percales claimed “to have been inspired by the gypsy ballads of Lorca“.

Tickets can be purchased at a discount at this link.

