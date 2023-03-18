Everything you need to know about low blood pressure, what are the symptoms, what are the possible complications, how is it treated, and what should you change in your diet.

Source: Youtube / RegisteredNurseRN

Vertigo – it is one of the most common symptoms of low blood pressure. It can be accompanied by a feeling of instability, loss of balance and disorientation. Fainting – if low blood pressure lasts longer, fainting may occur. Fatigue – feeling tired and weak are also common symptoms of low blood pressure. If you experience these symptoms after getting up from a sitting or lying position, it is called orthostatic hypotension. Nausea – low blood pressure can cause nausea, especially if it occurs after standing up quickly. Sweating – another common symptom of hypotension. Short breath – low blood pressure can cause breathing problems such as shortness of breath, especially if it occurs after strenuous activity. Headache – especially if it occurs after standing up quickly. Bleeder – the pallor of the skin can be a sign of reduced pressure.

If you have any of these symptoms, see your doctor for diagnosis and treatment. In some cases, hypotension may be due to another medical condition and should be treated accordingly. Sometimes lifestyle changes, such as increased fluid intake and optimal salt intake, can be enough to maintain normal blood pressure.

What causes hypotension?

There are various factors that influence the occurrence of hypotension, and some of the common ones are:

Dehydration – when the body does not have enough water, blood pressure can drop.

Blood loss – losing a large amount of blood due to injury, surgery or internal bleeding can cause low blood pressure.

Heart disease – a heart attack, arrhythmia or heart valve disease can affect blood pressure.

Endocrine disorders – hypothyroidism (reduced thyroid function) or adrenal insufficiency can cause hypotension.

Side effects of drugs – certain drugs, such as those for high blood pressure, diuretics or antidepressants, can cause hypotension as a side effect.

Anemia – A lack of iron in the body, known as anemia, can also cause this health problem.

Pregnancy – low blood pressure is common during pregnancy due to dilation of the blood vessels.

Hereditary factors – it can be hereditary, especially if both parents suffered from this health problem.

Great physical effort – activities that require prolonged standing can affect the appearance of hypotension.

In some cases, low blood pressure can be harmless and does not require any treatment, but if severe symptoms occur, a doctor should be consulted for diagnosis and treatment.

Izvor: Shutterstock/Rito Succeed

What are the health complications?

Although hypotension is not always a cause for concern, in some cases it can lead to certain health complications, such as:

Dizziness and fainting – a sudden drop in blood pressure can cause dizziness and fainting, which further increases the risk of falling and injury.

Hypotension in the elderly – the elderly are prone to low blood pressure, which further causes weakness and potentially increases the risk of falling.

Heart attack and stroke – hypotension can reduce blood flow to the heart and brain, which further increases the risk of heart attack or stroke.

Kidney damage – blood flow to the kidneys decreases, which can lead to damage to these organs.

Dilated blood vessels – some people with low blood pressure may have dilated blood vessels.

Vision problems – Hypotension can cause vision problems, such as blurred and blurry “images”.

Breathing problems – blood flow to the lungs decreases, which can lead to breathing problems.

Digestive problems – hypotension can slow blood flow in the digestive tract, which further increases the risk of digestive problems.

How to wear lenses?

Treatment of low blood pressure depends on the cause, as well as on the symptoms the patient has. In some cases, low blood pressure does not require any treatment and can improve with simple lifestyle changes. In other cases, the problem is solved with drugs and other therapies.

Here are some possible ways to treat low blood pressure:

Increasing salt intake

Increased fluid intake

Wearing compression stockings

If low blood pressure is due to another condition, such as heart disease, diabetes, or dehydration, treating the underlying condition may help to improve the low blood pressure.

What food is recommended for low blood pressure?

When it comes to nutrition for people suffering from low blood pressure, there are several recommendations. Here are the foods that hypotensive patients should include in their menu:

So – increasing salt intake helps to raise blood pressure, but you should not overdo it because it can cause other health problems.

– increasing salt intake helps to raise blood pressure, but you should not overdo it because it can cause other health problems. Water – an optimal amount of water can help prevent dehydration, which can lower blood pressure. It is best to drink between 8 and 10 glasses of water a day.

– an optimal amount of water can help prevent dehydration, which can lower blood pressure. It is best to drink between 8 and 10 glasses of water a day. Caffeine – it helps to raise the pressure, so it is recommended to drink coffee or tea.

– it helps to raise the pressure, so it is recommended to drink coffee or tea. Fruits and vegetables – is rich in nutrients and can help maintain healthy blood pressure.

– is rich in nutrients and can help maintain healthy blood pressure. Proteins – important for maintaining muscle mass and healthy blood pressure. Protein sources are eggs, legumes, nuts and fish.

– important for maintaining muscle mass and healthy blood pressure. Protein sources are eggs, legumes, nuts and fish. Food rich in fiber – foods such as whole grains can help maintain stable blood pressure.

It is important to emphasize that excessive intake of salt and caffeine can cause other health problems, so it is definitely recommended to consult a doctor beforehand.

Source: MONDO/Bojana Zimonjić Jelisavac

The most famous folk “remedies”

There are several folk “remedies” traditionally used as therapy against low blood pressure.

A lot of od repe – traditionally used to increase pressure. It is recommended that you drink beet juice in small quantities and gradually increase the dose.

– traditionally used to increase pressure. It is recommended that you drink beet juice in small quantities and gradually increase the dose. Ginger – it is known for its healing properties and can be used to improve circulation. Take it in the form of tea or add it to some dishes.

– it is known for its healing properties and can be used to improve circulation. Take it in the form of tea or add it to some dishes. Dandelion root – traditionally used to improve circulation and increase blood pressure. Make tea from this plant and drink it several times a day.

– traditionally used to improve circulation and increase blood pressure. Make tea from this plant and drink it several times a day. Med i cimet – these two foods are known for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. This combination can be used to improve circulation and regulate blood pressure.

– these two foods are known for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. This combination can be used to improve circulation and regulate blood pressure. Hawthorn – most often used to treat heart problems, including low blood pressure. You can make hawthorn tea and drink it several times a day.

It should be borne in mind that the effectiveness of these drugs has not been scientifically proven and the advice is to use them only in consultation with a doctor.

(WORLD)