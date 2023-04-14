“The model of mediterranean family” is the basis of low female employment ratealso in Belgium. This was claimed during an interview with the French-speaking broadcaster Ln24the Minister for Employment of the Brussels-Capital Region, Bernard Clerfayt. Words that triggered the controversy both within the Belgian political circle and on social media.

The minister’s thesis is that “many women are still in a Mediterranean model, whatever they are Italian, Moroccan o turkish from. It is a family model in which the man works and the woman stays at home take care of the children“. Among the first to respond to him was the representative of the federal government Zakia Khattabi, climate minister and member of the Greens: “Really, where to start? What is the Mediterranean model? And above all, close your eyes to structural reasons objective is puzzling“, He attacked. While Clerfayt’s Twitter profile was flooded with users contesting his statements, the State Secretary of the Brussels-Capital Region, Barbara Trachten, increased the dose: “Dear Bernard Clerfayt, also in this case there are objectively and structurally more obstacles to the employment of women, above all of foreign origin. This is what we need to work on instead of repeating the stereotypes“.

Not accepting the words of the Brussels minister were also political exponents of Italian origin, such as the local secretary of the Labor Party, John Bordonaro: “Mr Clerfayt, my Italian mother started working in a factory at the age of 19 and has never stopped. Please take care of the discrimination in hiring and to increase public kindergartens, instead of making shameful statements of circumstance”.

However, the attacks rained down from various fronts did not make Clerfayt retrace his steps. Indeed, the local minister reiterated that “naming a fact does not mean stigmatizing it! I am well aware of the difficulties women encounter in accessing work. Employment rate data in Brussels shows a clear gender gap, an unfortunate reality that I wish to combat.” The most recent employment data, in fact, show that a Bruxelles, in the population between 20 and 64 years, the percentage of active people among men is 12 points higher than that of women (79.5% against 67.5%). The gap decreases looking at Flanders and to Vallonia. And the reasons do not seem to be those indicated by Clerfayt. “In Brussels more than one in three households is made up of only one parent, 86% of whom are women. The wages of low-skilled jobs are indecent and do not cover all the costs of childcare. In addition, the coverage rate of nursery schools in the region is only 30%,” recalled the Socialist Party of the capital.