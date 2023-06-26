“Low-quality carbon fiber recycled from Boeing was used to build the Titan”: what the investigation into the imploded submarine is pointing to

And key role will play itdebris analysis recovered from Rov during searches. They will be decisive in establishing the detectives to confirm or deny that the material used to build the Titanthe submarine imploded in theAtlantic Ocean during a dive to see the wreck of the Titanicwas of poor quality. And whether this played a role – and what – in the accident. The submarine had been made in carbon fiber moreover of low quality and recycled from the Boeingthe CEO confessed Stockton Rush – who died on board – to a travel journalist who was due to leave on a mission in June.

According to the first reconstructions, the submarine imploded shortly after the dive, so it will be crucial to analyze the communications before the ship lost contact, especially in light of the fact that there isn’t one black box. There are also under consideration audio, the voyage logs, the crew: everything needed to reconstruct the tragedy of the Titan will be examined in the coming weeks by the team of Canadian investigators who boarded the ship that launched the submarine into the depths of the sea on its last voyage in search of the Titanic. On the Polar Princemoored with flags at half-mast in St. John’s harbour, a Terranovathere are also some family members of the five victims who seek answers about the implosion of the submarine and the tragic end of their loved ones.

“We have launched an investigation as the vessel is beating canadian flag and it left from a Canadian port, even though the disaster occurred in international waters,” he explained Kathy Foxpresident of the Transportation Safety Boardensuring that the information collected will be shared with other agencies such as the National Transportation Safety Board of the United States and the US Coast Guard “within the limits established by the law of Canada”.

On the other hand the Us Coast Guard led the initial search and rescue mission, a huge international effort costing millions of dollars and the OceanGate Expeditionsthe company that owned and operated the Titan, is based in the United States, even though the sub was registered under Bahamas. Furthermore, the victims are citizens of Great Britain, Pakistan, France and the USA. For this reason, despite Canada’s initiative, other countries will certainly want to participate in a survey destined to last several months and to be very complex not only for the difficulty in finding the debris but also for the many causes that will be presented by the families of Hamish HardingShahzada DawoodSuleman Dawood e Paul-Henri Nargeolet.