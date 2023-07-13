Low water level of the Rhine | Info

The low water level of the Rhine is disrupting traffic on Germany’s largest river route.

The water level of the Rhine is so low that there is a danger of stopping navigation. Memories of the dry year 2018 are being awakened, and this could cause even greater problems for the German economy, which is already in recession, reports Deutsche Welle (DW). The low water level of the Rhine is disrupting traffic on Germany’s largest river routeprimarily cargo ship traffic.

“River ships can no longer use their full cargo capacity,” said Roberto Spranci, president of the DTG shipping association, in a statement to Reuters. Economists fear that a longer period of low water levels would make it difficult for the German economy, which is already in recession, to recover.

“If the water level in the rest of the year were as low as in 2018 or 2022, it would make it difficult for the economy to recover,” Mark Schattenberg from the Deutsche Bank Research think tank also told Reuters. If there were no raw materials, such as oil, gas or construction materials, production would fall into crisis.

Even in 2022, the bad economy left visible traces on the Rhine and other navigable rivers – as well as vice versa. According to the State Statistics Office, last year, due to the low water level, river shipping transported the least amount of cargo since the reunification of Germany.. 182 million tons of cargo were transported, 6.4 percent less than in 2021.

A new blow to economic growth

Economic expert Štefan Kots from the Institute for the World Economy in Kiel indicates the painful consequences for the economy due to the low water level of the Rhine. “Calculations of the consequences of the low water level of the Rhine in 2018 show that industrial production drops by one percent if the water level at the Kaub measuring station in the middle course of the Rhine falls below 78 centimeters and remains so for 30 days,” Kots explained to the “Cajt” magazine portal.

Industrial production in 2018, when a negative water level record was recorded, fell by about one and a half percent.. Calculated for the whole year, the low water level cost about 0.4 percent of the total GDP. But the situation at that time cannot be transferred “one by one to today’s”, says Kots. The level from which German industrial production fell then was much higher than it is today.

The negative consequences of disruptions in the delivery of goods for German industry are particularly bad. “Until recently, due to disruptions in the delivery of goods, industrial production was seven percent lower than the level it could have given the existing orders,” emphasizes Kots.



“What makes matters worse at the moment is that the low water level comes at a time when the situation with supply chains is already strained,” Coates told the Zeitung Zeitung newspaper. Any further burden would put a brake on the economy. Given that the gap between supply and demand is widening, any inhibition of production increases prices. “From an inflation point of view, it’s not just about the consequences of rising transportation costs,” Kots warns.

Strong price growth

Ships are still plying the German rivers, but it is not possible to predict how long this will be. Because, unlike the situation when the water level is too high, in this case the authorities simply prohibit navigation on the rivers, regardless of whether the boatmen want to sail or not.

“We are still sailing, but we can only use 25 to 35 percent of the ship’s capacity,” the public service ARD reports the statement of the director of DTG Šprancij. DTG has about 100 ships sailing on the Rhine. “This means that customers often need three ships instead of one to transport their cargo.” For companies whose logistics are oriented towards river transport, this means significantly higher costs. The price of liquid gas transportation from Rotterdam to Karlsruhe currently costs around 94 euros per ton – in June it was 20 euros per ton..

Experimental ship in traffic

Even last year, in 2022, drought limited river navigation. Transport capacities have been partially reduced by around 50 percent. The chemical concern BASF learned a lesson from this: in May of this year, it presented the special ship “Stolt Ludwigshafen”. It is 135 meters long and 17.5 meters wide, which means that it is significantly larger than the usual ships that sail on the Rhine. But it can also pass through critical places on the Rhine, even if the water level is only 30 centimeters. At the same time, it was loaded with 800 tons, claims BASF. That is significantly more than even one river tanker available today can handle.

At medium water level, the transport capacity is approx 2.500 tons, twice as much as conventional river ships. The ship was built according to the principles of light vessels, has a “hydrodynamically optimized” hull, three electric motors and ten stainless steel magazines. The maximum transport capacity of the ship “Stolt” is about 5,100 tons, according to BASF.

Green brake

In the meantime, numerous businessmen demand that the bed of the Rhine, especially in the problematic place, between St. Goar and Mainz, be deepened. The rocks should be removed, and by arranging the riverbed, the water should be directed from the banks to the middle. Federal Minister of Transport Volker Wiesing (FDP) declared in favor of this even when he was minister in the province of Rhineland-Palatinate. But the Greens, who are in coalition with the FDP at the federal level, are preventing that project from getting on the list of important construction projects.

And environmentalists, as well as numerous municipalities along the Rhine, oppose the deepening of the river bed. They fear a change in the appearance of the environment and damage to the ecological system. The organization for the protection of the environment and nature BUND says that it is better to adapt the ships to the river, than the river to the ships.

