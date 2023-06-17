Lower back pain hernia sciatica | Magazine

Lower back pain is a common symptom for many people, and here are the most common causes.

Lower back pain is a common symptom for many people, especially if they spend a lot of time sitting or are physically inactive. It can be acute (lasting up to a month and a half) and chronic (lasting more than 3 months).

There are numerous causes for this condition, practically all organs in the small pelvis can reflexively give symptoms of pain in the lower back. In women, gynecological problems are the most common cause.

Sometimes medical conditions such as a herniated disc, sciatica or spondylitis can cause back pain. Very rarely, this symptom can be a sign of a serious problem such as a broken bone, cancer or infection.

“Sometimes patients complain of acute pain, even when they pick up a ballpoint pen, because back problems such as disc herniation are a disease of modern man. It is necessary, when acute pain occurs, to rest for at least a day or two. To relieve the lower part spine, to rest in a position that pleases us. This is most often the ‘baby’, fetal position. Lie on the side that hurts less and curl up, and put a pillow between your knees to relieve the lower part of the spine,” said physiatrist Dr. Žarko Radovanović.

Pain radiating down one leg will be the first sign of a back problem, but then severe lower back pain will appear and patients will think they have a kidney problem.

“You have a spasm and you think your kidney hurts, but it’s actually a pain that goes through the lumbar spine. Symptoms include tingling, tingling, burning, stabbing, sharp pain, as if someone is stabbing you with a knife. Then we know that the L5-S1 disc is at risk, the nerve that innervates the entire leg goes there, and at the knee it branches into two nerves. Then the foot ‘falls’, or we have a problem with urination.Many do not know that this is a sign of problems with the spine, frequent urination, going to the toilet at night, feeling of a full bladder… We wander, we have erectile dysfunction even in younger men, we go to urologists, nephrologists, and the problem is actually the spine,” he said.

