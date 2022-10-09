Olaf Scholz he can only partially breathe a sigh of relief. In Lower Saxony its outgoing governor Stephan Weil collects 33% of the votes, and the SPD remains the first party (even if it loses more than 3% compared to five years ago). And the Social Democrats thus show themselves in clear contrast to the national trend, where the Chancellor’s party has now slipped behind the Cdu in all surveys. Furthermore, it is the first regional vote since the general elections that crowned Scholz chancellor in which the Spd does not take a blow. But the FDP, partner of the ‘traffic light’ coalition that governs the Germania, drops in Lower Saxony by two and a half points to 5% and we will have to wait for the count to completely rule out the hypothesis that it ends up outside the regional parliament. A land Christian Lindnerleader of the FDP and finance minister, admitted the regional defeat on TV and said he saw it as a clear signal to Berlin: “Our voters are not happy with the ‘traffic light’ coalition”. It is possible that Germany will take a more rigorous posture: Lindner desperately needs to regain his electorate, traditionally reactionary on public finances and Europe.

Germany, North Rhine-Westphalia elections: Chancellor Scholz slaps, Greens triumph by our correspondent Tonia Mastrobuoni

15 Maggio 2022



The Christian Democrats fell to 28% in Lower Saxony and lost five points compared to the last regional ones. The Grand Coalition could be at an end. The regional leader of the CDU, Bernd Althusmann announced his resignation a few minutes after the first screenings. And Governor Weil has said several times during the election campaign that he is aiming for a coalition with the Greens. The Social Democrat, who wins his third consecutive term, spoke of a “tough” election campaign. “Never”, he told the microphones of theArd, “I experienced an electoral campaign more marked by anguish and worries”. The leader of the Greens, Ricarda Langhe said hotly that “we are ready” for a regional red-green alliance.

The Berlin alarm: the moderates risk a drift to the right by Tonia Mastrobuoni

September 19, 2022



One of the only two parties that gain support are the Greens, which exceed 14% of the votes, winning six points compared to 2017. But just a couple of months ago they were at 20% in the polls. THE Gruenen seem to pay for the chaos that broke out in Berlin over the energy crisis, where the Minister of Economy, the Green Robert Habeck, was forced to announce the extension of two nuclear power plants – a red flag for the environmentalist electorate – and sparked enormous controversy with the ‘gasumlage’, the law that was supposed to have offloaded the extra costs of energy companies on the bills and was foiled at the last moment. The most disturbing surprise of this regional election is theAfd. After three consecutive years of collapses in all the regional rounds and the 10% conquered in politics, the German ultra-right manages to score an astonishing 11.5%, five points more than in 2017. The pro-Russian slogans, conspirators , the alarmism on the energy crisis have paid off.