The queen was a shining example of devotion to her work and acceptance of what life has given her. Born the daughter of the second son of the royal family, she had no aspirations or opportunities to become queen. But the abdication of her uncle, Edward VII, out of her love for Wally Simpson, put her entire family in an unexpected situation. Her mother, who belonged to a noble family, but not of the high aristocracy, had educated her to a life that was not bourgeois, but almost. Simple. Without great wealth. A happy and normal home life. Everything changed when her father became king for the abdication of his brother. He was unwelcome, especially to his father, as he was shy and a lover of a life away from the spotlight. But he accepted his fate. During the Second World War, Lillibeth (she had been nicknamed that) collaborated like many other girls in assisting the wounded and drove ambulances. She became so famous that in Italian schools she was shown as an example.

Queen Elizabeth’s legacy is a shining example of devotion to her work and acceptance of all that life has given her. An inheritance for her family, for the people of the United Kingdom and for her son, Charles III. Born the daughter of the second son of the royal family, she had no aspirations or opportunities to become queen. But the abdication of her uncle, Edward VIII, out of her love for Wallis Simpson, put her family in a totally unexpected situation.

Her mother, who belonged to a noble family, but not of the high aristocracy, had raised her to a life that was certainly not bourgeois, but almost. Simple. Without great wealth. A domestic life, then. Cheerful and normal.

However, everything changed when his father became king following his brother’s abdication. He was unwelcome, especially to his father, as he was shy and a lover of a life away from the spotlight. But he accepted his fate.

During the Second World War, Lilibet (she had been nicknamed that) collaborated, like many other girls, in assisting the wounded and also drove ambulances. She became so famous that in Italian schools she too was indicated as an example to follow. Obviously, after the conflict.

For me she was a woman who was always dutiful and with a sense of humor and an extraordinary devotion to her husband. A devotion, perhaps, not totally deserved, because Filippo did what he wanted. She was a woman who always put her duty as queen before friendships and private life, while trying to be a good mother too. And she was.

I have always been fascinated by his sense of duty towards the prime ministers of the United Kingdom: every week the premier had a meeting with His Majesty to discuss and to inquire and also to ask for advice on what to do in the delicate position in which he found himself.

My husband was a Conservative and had many friends in Parliament. And from them I perceived the great respect they felt for the queen as such and for Elizabeth as a person. She always remembered whether she had been born a son or a grandson to each deputy. She asked for information and asked for details, which, I doubt, any high head of state would have done.

We know the problems of her family well, yet Queen Elizabeth never mentioned it and I’m sure that, for her, the separation of her nephew Harry, due to her marriage to Meghan Markle, was a great pain.

As queen she has been a symbol of all the nations of the United Kingdom and has always tried discreetly, according to many of my friends, who are politicians, to keep Northern Ireland, Scotland and England together, each once problems have arisen and tensions have arisen.

Elizabeth was a woman of profound principles and a heart of gold, who, however, also knew how to think about her own good. Her horses, dogs, long walks in Scotland and the time to spend, whenever she could, with her grandchildren and the children of her grandchildren.

Then, with the passage of time, the image of the queen became the best advertisement for those who want to go on holiday to England. Thanks to her pleasant originality. Of a queen who spends time with her dogs and their puppies and who has never shown impatience or boredom in her many institutional tasks.

The queen was very much loved, deservedly. I, who have only recently become British, respect her for her and I, too, have a hint of affection for her. –