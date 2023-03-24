by blogsicilia.it – ​​6 hours ago

Four people were injured, one of them in more serious conditions, following the explosion of a LPG cylinder inside a car in via Alberelli, in the Borgo Panigale area, on the western outskirts of Bologna. The accident occurred during a refueling operation at a service station, causing damage…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “LPG cylinder explodes during refueling, there are injured,” appeared 6 hours ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it.