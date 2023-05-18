Luca Daffrè and Alessandra broke up a few days after the choice: Too many misunderstandings

Luca Daffrè announces the end of the story with Alessandra Fumagalli: “Constant misunderstandings have not allowed us to live the story serenely”. Their choice for Men and Women was aired on May 10, 2023.

On May 10, 2023 they left together Men and womentoday, May 18, Luca Daffrè announced the end of the story with Alessandra Fumagalli. The couple born on the dating show about a week ago has already decided to separate and take two different paths. The announcement in an Instagram story: “We realized we were the sun and the moon”.

Luca Daffrè’s announcement

“I waited for the situation to be definitive, but since news is already coming out (it can be seen that on the other side fairy tales are already being told to friends instead of talking to me, since I was waiting for a confrontation until yesterday) I prefer to give you explanations”: so Luca Daffrè began his long social message in which he announced the end of the story with Alessandra Fumagalli. “We chose each other aware that we don’t know each other 100% but willing to discover each other and live outside the cameras”but something, outside of the program, didn’t go as hoped.

I tried to bring it into my world but with constant misunderstandings that didn’t allow us to live it serenely, it didn’t go as we hoped, in everyday life we ​​realized we were the sun and the moon.

The former tronista has ensured that during his journey he has always been himself, “sincere from the start“, and that his choice was “desired and heartfelt, but unfortunately things don’t always go as we hope”.

The choice for Men and Women 8 days ago

Luca Daffrè about a week ago decided to leave the program with Alessandra Fumagalli. After the path to Men and Women together, he understood that he wanted to continue the knowledge away from the cameras. So, after having communicated his decision to the other suitors in the dressing room, he declared himself to Alessandra with these words: “We’ve come to the end of the road here, I’m not good at making speeches. When I started the journey, I promised myself to go beyond appearances and fully get to know the girls who would come down to woo me. You struck me immediately when you arrived for your simplicity, and going forward you made yourself known. You brought out the sides that I liked, with you it all came spontaneously, you brought out parts of me that I didn’t know and you did it in the simplest way possible. I met a genuine Luca. I can’t tell you that I already know you 100%, but sometimes time isn’t of the essence, you understand some things. To date I don’t know if you were right or not not to take that flight, but I want to get to know you outside, to live there, then maybe take that flight together. You are my choice and I want to live you out”.