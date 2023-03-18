Big Brother Vip 2022/2023

Luca Onestini tells the moments immediately preceding the disqualification of Daniele Dal Moro to Big Brother Vip. “He was very fast, they called him in the confessional,” reveals the competitor.

Daniele Dal Moro was disqualified by decision of the production Big Brother VIP. “After the numerous warnings and warnings of the last few weeks, last night the competitor used vulgar expressions, held impetuous and disrespectful attitudes, breaking the regulation”, reads the post published on the official page of the reality show which motivates Daniele’s disqualification. Apparently against this decision, Dal Moro returned to social media to tell, for the moment only partially, his version of events. In the House, the decision to disqualify him mainly upset the rest of the competitors Oriana Marzoli who tearfully asked to be able to speak to him. A few hours later, intercepted by reality TV cameras, he was Luca Onestini to tell the dynamics of the disqualification.

Luca Onestini: “They called Daniele Dal Moro in the confessional”

“Yes, it all happened suddenly and it was fast. Love, I was in bed, I hear them call him in the confessional and after a very short time they called us to tell us. So it was really fast stuff”, said Onestini as reported by Biccy, “Mostly I don’t understand. Some immediately, others in episode, why? And then the other thing… This stuff here was very heavy today. Then it’s not a simple thing, it’s bad for him. Then it’s bad for everyone. But how many disqualified people have there been?”.

Oriana Marzoli: “It was enough to be able to greet him”

Oriana, deeply sorry, also commented Daniele’s disqualification: “Five minutes before they let him out I saw him in the bedroom. I don’t understand why they didn’t make us salute. It was enough just to say hello. It feels too empty. You want because today there is this situation, but I feel a void. They said he was fine”. He then added that, despite the recent conflicts with Dal Moro, not having him in the house will have an impact on the rest of his career:

