Luca Visentini it has been the point of reference for European trade unions for several years. He started in the Uil (which she said is confident that it can demonstrate extraneousness to the facts that are contested in the context of the so-called Qatargate) of Friuli Venezia Giulia and in May 2011, at the Athens congress, he was elected confederal secretary of the Etcthe European Trade Union Confederation, i.e. the confederation of European trade unions.

General Secretary Ituc

In 2015 he was elected secretary general, also of the Etuc and in 2019 he was reconfirmed. His farewell to ETUC is very recent: in fact, at the congress held in Melbourne from 17 to 22 November 2022, Visentini won the elections as general secretary of the Ituc (International trade union confederation), the largest trade union confederation in the world.

The beginnings of a career

Born in Udine on 1 January 1969, after studying philosophy at the University of Trieste at the age of just 20 he became a member of the Italian Labor Union (Uil), initially responsible for youth work. In the same year he was chosen as Secretary General of the Italian Union of Tourism Trade and Services Workers (Uiltucs) of the Friuli Venezia Giulia region.

In 1996 he then became General Secretary of the Uil Regional Union of Friuli Venezia Giulia and member of the general council of the Uil executive committee, as well as General Secretary of the Confederal Chamber of Labor of Trieste.

The different assignments

Visentini has dealt with collective bargaining and wages, dialogue between the social partners, industrial, economic and labor market policies, welfare and public services, as well as the management of human resources and communication.