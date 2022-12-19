Home World Luca Visentini on the Qatar case: “I accepted donations from Panzeri’s NGO but it wasn’t linked to corruption”
Luca Visentini on the Qatar case: "I accepted donations from Panzeri's NGO but it wasn't linked to corruption"

Luca Visentini on the Qatar case: "I accepted donations from Panzeri's NGO but it wasn't linked to corruption"

The donation received by the NGO Fight Impunity “was not linked to any attempt at corruption, or to influence my trade union position on Qatar”. Thus the general secretary of the Ituc, Luca Visentini, in a note in relation to the “sum of less than 50 thousand euros” collected by the NGO. “I have not been asked nor have I asked for anything in exchange for the money and no conditions of any kind have been placed on this donation,” Visentini said.

In the note in which he reaffirms his innocence in relation to the accusation of corruption accrued in the Qatargate investigation, Luca Visentini underlines that he has never suspected “illegal or unethical behavior” by Fight Impunity. «It was a respected NGO acting in defense of human rights with several high-level personalities on its board of directors such as Denis Mukwege (Nobel Peace Prize), Bernard Cazeneuve (former French Prime Minister), Emma Bonino (Italian Senator), Federica Mogherini (rector of the college of Europe, former High Representative of the EU)».

