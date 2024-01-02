Lucas Jesús “Songs of Yesterday and Today” (2023)

Lucas Malcorra from San Sebastian captained Joe the Queen, one of the most intelligent and distinctive independent pop bands of their time, the second decade of this century. It seemed that their prestige could help them lead some small alternative music movement, or even reach a more or less large clientele. But it all turned out to be a couple of great albums, “We dance out of fear” (2014) y “Those new fashions” (2017), which some future will claim among the most creative and unique of that nameless decade. But Joe La Reina drowned between the trips and work needs of his own leader.

After a stay in London, Malmorra returned with his new solo project, Luke Jesus, and already in 2020 he advanced a couple of songs, and then the process stopped, we suppose due to the pandemic, until in March 2023 this short album of nine songs in 23 minutes arrived. The first thing to indicate is that the renewed proposal moves away firmly from Joe La Reina. Lucas clearly said goodbye to his previous band to try new and adventurous terrain that barely found parallels with that. “Songs of yesterday and today” It is a title that, whether intended or not, clearly reflects its intention; unite songs with a pop and popular pulse, so close and distant in different times that they reconstruct the past, caress the present and evoke the future.

It is electro pop of authorship and autonomy, subtle and particular, artisan and manufacturing, which intones with rap lyrics, urban music and even inflections of a folkloric, sophisticated and neighborhood accent; in such a way that he discovers an unprecedented voice, also supported by technology and new phrasings (and the new friendships of Ama la and J. Limousin). Contrasts that match the current state of popular music that the San Sebastian native dominates and domesticates. In their bandcamp the names of Damon Albarn, Kanye West, C. Tangana or Franco Battiato appear, after all, modern and not so modern singer-songwriters, rappers, poppers and customarians without borders, balladeers, folklorists, people with many rhythms and languages , “complex styles that are not complicated.” And Lucas is once again interesting and promising.