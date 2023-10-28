Lucca Comics & Games 2023 – Together

LUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2023, THE MUSIC PROGRAM FOR EVERYONE.

WE BACK TO THE OUTDOOR STAGE, THE EVENING CONCERTS WILL BE FREE

FOR ANYONE WHO HAS A FESTIVAL TICKET.

Those who purchased concert tickets will be refunded and will have the

pre-emption access, and in addition they will receive a 2-day subscription for the edition

2024 by Lucca Comics & Games. The music area becomes even more spacious.

All the activities of the Music program will take place outdoors, in the same area where the LC&> Music Tent was initially planned, i.e. that square where the Music program presented itself 19 years ago, but completely refurbished. For technical reasons, unfortunately, it was not possible to set up the tent. All concerts remain confirmed.

Following this, Lucca Comics & Games has decided to refund all those who have already purchased tickets for the evening concerts. The procedure will be active from 1 November until 30 November 2023

of reimbursement. Those who purchased online (90% of the public) will automatically be credited with the amount spent via bank transfer, while those who purchased the ticket at one of the sales points

Ticketone will be able to request a refund (by November 30th) using the form here. The cost of the ticket and the presale will be refunded, it will not be refunded

the transaction fee euro.

The program of the Music Area, completely confirmed, will be held in a non-covered but larger area, and up to 4,000 fans, in possession of a Lucca Comics & Games ticket, will be able to access the concerts without

no additional cost. In addition to the refund, those who already had tickets for the evening concerts will be guaranteed priority entry: by showing up 30 minutes before the gates open,

they will be able to access before everyone else, occupying the best position by showing the ticket purchased for the LC&> Music Tent.

Furthermore, to thank all those who believed in the project, Lucca Comics & Games intends to recognize a FREE two-day subscription for the 2024 edition of the festival. Holders of tickets for the 2023 evening concerts, using the ticket code for those concerts, will be able to redeem this free season ticket during the 2024 Early Bird issue period. Precisely for this reason we invite

all holders of 2023 concert tickets to keep them.

The new Music Area thus expands, giving many more people the opportunity to participate in the concerts and stage activities, doubling the spaces.

All events of the Music program (day and night) will be accessible with the Lucca ticket only

Comics & Games, a reservation via Eventbrite will be required only for the evening concerts, with the methods reported at the bottom of this press release. All those who have already purchased the concert ticket are exempt from booking on Eventbrite and will have pre-emption entry by presenting the “void” ticket as if it were a booking confirmation.

Between day and night shows, as in the past, the area will be cleared for the necessary preparations, therefore the space will remain closed from 7.30pm to 8.00pm, and people present from the afternoon will be asked to

go out.

THE EVENING CONCERTS

1st Wednesday 1st November alle 21.00 – Spirits of folk. Con: Myrkur, Gens D’Ys, Andrea Rock & The Rebel Poets, Arthuan Rebis.

2. Thursday 2 November at 8.30pm – Battle of Empires. With: Galactic Empire, Wind Rose, Sick

‘n Beautiful, Lucia La Rezza.

3. Friday 3 November at 9.30pm – 1963/2023 – 60 years with Oliver Onions.

4. Saturday 4 November at 9.00 pm – Sognando Creamy. Cristina D’Avena feat. Paolo Barbieri.

5. Sunday 5 November at 6.15pm – Giancane and Gli Ultimi in concert.

To find out about the whole program:

